10 gems from Amazon that’ll help you solve somewhat embarrassing household problems
If you avoid inviting guests to your house because of cracks in walls, stubborn stains on carpets or rust in your bathroom, you came to the right place. In this selection, we’ll tell you about 10 amazing products from Amazon that will solve your embarrassing household problems in the blink of an eye.
1. No matter what stains are bothering you, this all-purpose cleaning paste will never let you down. It removes stains, grease and grime from just about anything, including stovetops, kitchen surfaces, floors, metal, ceramics, porcelain, marble, wood, silverware, jewelry, glass shower doors, toilets, sinks, bathtubs, car wheels, stainless steel surfaces, etc. The product lasts way longer than any liquid cleaner, which is the cherry on top.
219,200+ ratings
4.4 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ It works great! I’m genuinely surprised at how well this stuff works! We have been fighting with hard water stains since we moved into this house, and nothing I could find would really touch it. A little elbow grease is necessary, but not much. I couldn’t be happier with the results. — Ashley
2. Mold can be extremely annoying, but you can say goodbye to it if you use this instant mold and mildew stain remover spray. It works perfectly well on decks, wood, vinyl siding, drywall, concrete floors, brick walls, kitchen surfaces, and other areas where mold and mildew tend to grow. The product starts working instantly and targets deeply embedded stains that linger on surfaces and hard-to-reach areas.
55,600+ ratings
4.4 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I am both thrilled and amazed at how great this product works! I had a mildew issue on the ceiling tiles of my bathroom. I sprayed it down with this product and the mildew was gone in literally less than 30 seconds, no scrubbing involved. There is a fairly strong bleach odor, so be sure to ventilate when using. Other than that, I highly recommend it! — Lacey M.
3. Say goodbye to dirty bathroom with this weekly shower cleaner. It gently cleans buildup of soap scum, grime, and dirt in showers and bathtubs without scrubbing. Apply the product once a week with the attached sprayer, leave it for 8–12 hours and then rinse thoroughly with warm water. For heavy buildup, spray and rinse daily until the surface is clean. Thoroughly rinse the shower and the bathtub before use.
57,000+ ratings
4.2 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ My shower was looking really bad. I sprayed this in the morning and wiped down in the evening and now my shower looks brand new. It’s easy to use. It doesn’t smell bad. I 10/10 recommend it and I’m telling my whole family to buy it. — alyssa
4. This drywall repair putty will help you get rid of embarrassing cracks on your walls in the blink of an eye. It works great for repairing holes and cracks in drywall, wall plaster, and wood. The convenient applicator allows you to apply the product evenly in circular motions. Thanks to its compact size, the product will fit in your toolbox.
11,700+ ratings
4.5 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I have never used a product that worked so easily and clean to patch small nail holes in a wall. It dried quickly and was easy to paint over. You can absolutely not tell where the nail holes were at all. I highly recommend it. — Bean
5. This multipurpose portable carpet and upholstery cleaning machine will easily remove tough spots and stains from carpets, upholstery, car interiors, and more. It efficiently removes odors as well, which makes it a household must-have for families with pets. The machine has a large tank, which means you can clean more surfaces between refills.
84,200+ ratings
4.5 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Are you getting a puppy or have an older pet who has accidents? This is a must-have in my opinion! Our 6-month-old golden doodle isn’t quite potty-trained now. We’ve had her for a month, and I wish I could have gotten this before we brought her home! Wow! It absolutely is going to save our carpets! — JustJamie
6. This pumice stone for toilet bowl cleaning will remove the toughest stains, rust buildup and hard water rings. The convenient ergonomic handle eliminates the need for gloves, because your hands won’t touch the dirt as you use the item. Its gentle touch ensures that porcelain toilet bowls remain unscathed, which is the cherry on top.
13,700+ ratings
4.6 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I live in an area with really bad hard water, and buying a water softener system was just too expensive. The only place where this is constantly a hassle was in my toilets. They always looked so nasty even when I cleaned them.
I tried this product and after scrubbing for a good 10 minutes (the stain was months old, so a lot of rust had built up) it was entirely gone. I’m very pleased with this product. It’s like nothing ever happened, and my toilets look brand new again. — Katrina
7. This rust stain remover works wonders and the pictures below speak louder than any words. This powerful gel clings to dissolve rust stains on contact and no scrubbing is needed. Its fast-working formula quickly and easily removes the toughest rust stains from most surfaces around the house. This product is ideal for vertical and hard-to-reach surfaces like showers, sinks, tubs and toilets above the water line.
10,600+ ratings
4.3 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This product works miracles. Our well water is nasty! Our treatment system went down for a few days and I thought the shower was permanently stained. This stuff is amazing!
I sprayed the shower and watched the iron dissolve before my eyes! The fumes are bad, make sure you have ventilation and wear gloves, but I attached pictures to show the before and after and I barely scrubbed anything!!! Buy it now, you will not regret it! I’m so grateful for this stuff!!! — Sarah C.
8. Try this bathtub and shower cleaner spray, and you won’t regret it. This fresh foaming spray will leave your bathroom sparkling clean without any harsh smells. This is a multipurpose shower spray that works wonders on tile, grout, fixtures, sinks, toilet seats, bathtubs, and even on shower walls, doors and curtains.
17,500+ ratings
4.2 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This worked great on my plastic shower, so I decided to try it on my nasty utility sink used to clean greasy hands from whatever would not clean inside the house. This took a bit more effort than my shower. I used a foam scrub pad and generic magic erase but came clean when nothing else worked. The smell is a bit strong, but not that bad, and I did not feel I needed a mask. I definitely would buy it again. — David
9. If you’re dreading cleaning your toilet tank, don’t worry. This toilet tank cleaner will do the tough job for you. Thanks to its strong citric acid formula, the product removes hard-water deposits and other stains in the blink of an eye. It removes bad odor as well, leaving your bathroom refreshed.
9,100+ ratings
4.3 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ The first photo (above) is my disgusting toilet before I used this cleaner. I put half the bottle in one night and the other half the next night. The second photo is the result. It is very nice! I never could have done this by hand. I highly recommend it! — Diane C.
10. Say goodbye to mold, mildew, algae and moss with this multi-surface outdoor cleaner. It has a high-capacity trigger sprayer for quick application to smaller surfaces and removes green and black stains caused by moss, mold, mildew, and algae, with no scrubbing, no rinsing, and no pressure washing. Just wet it and forget it. The product works on multiple surfaces including porch steps, stones, fountains, planters, concrete, canvas, and upholstery.
13,100+ ratings
4,0 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This works! I tried it on flagstones that have turned green and in 2 days all the green is gone. It’s fabulous, and my patio looks great now. I also have an outside rug on a mostly covered patio, but the one edge is not covered and gets rained on. It was getting green mold and looked nasty.
I sprayed it and within a week the mold was gone and hasn’t come back yet. It was easy to use, though my hand did get tired of squeezing the handle. — happyladi
