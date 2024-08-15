50+ Amazon promo codes you just can’t miss this August
You can save up to 50% shopping on Amazon this August, if you use these 50+ promo codes from our today’s selection. Inside you will find active promo codes for various product categories, including beauty and personal care, home improvement, clothes and accessories, products for kids, pets, and more.
1. Beauty and personal care
Heated eye mask to relieve dry eyes and migraine
20% promo code: 20WBOGA2 (valid August 14 through August 17)
Electric toothbrush with built-in timer
50% promo code: 5032PH8B (valid August 14 through August 25)
Electric oral irrigator with large tank for home and traveling
30% promo code: 3063A5ZZ (valid August 14 through August 22)
Sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner set
23% promo code: 23BYPXLQ (valid August 14 through August 18)
Set of 18 facial masks for sensitive skin
50% promo code: 506E7BT4 (valid August 14 through August 21)
Set of 8 synthetic makeup brushes
50% promo code: 503DEKSC (valid August 14 through August 24)
Professional electric shaver with LED display
50% promo code: 50NWACQN (valid August 14 through August 17)
Gel nail polish set (6 colors)
50% promo code: 50FXVTO2 (valid August 14 through August 23)
False eyelashes for dramatic volume
30% promo code: 30G9O35C (valid August 14 through August 18)
Curling iron case with heat-resistant mat
40% promo code: 40ROGFE1 (valid August 14 through August 20)
Acrylic nail tips (240 pieces), various shapes available
50% promo code: 50VFAR6C (valid August 14 through August 19)
Hair straightening brush for at-home and professional use
50% promo code: 50AACGFQ (valid August 14 through September 12)
Diffuser attachment for hair dryer
50% promo code: 503FUA4R (valid August 14 through August 20)
Scalp massager brush for stress relief
50% promo code: 50DZF2BK (valid August 14 through August 18)
Waterproof 2-step lengthening mascara
50% promo code: 507SDNZ6 (valid August 15 through September 13)
3-barrel curling iron
50% promo code: 508HI7LX (valid August 15 through August 25)
Handheld LED nail lamp
35% promo code: 35VP35NLW (valid August 15 through August 25)
Reusable chin lifting belt for face lift effect
40% promo code: 4027GYCT (valid August 15 through August 22)
4-in-1 cordless electric shaver
50% promo code: 50NPANG1 (valid August 15 through August 31)
Rechargeable electric eyelash curler and eyebrow trimmer beauty kit
45% promo code: 45LU94WX (valid August 15 through August 31)
2. Home improvement
Waterproof outdoor solar lights (8 pieces)
20% promo code: 2023PMSV (valid August 15 through August 25)
Under cabinet motion sensor light
50% promo code: 507D9XWR (valid August 15 through August 18)
Full length mirror with lights
35% promo code: 35NYIRB3 (valid August 15 through August 18)
Dehumidifier with 7-color LED light
50% promo code: 50GMSUBG (valid August 15 through August 22)
Electric spin scrubber with 4 cleaning heads
50% promo code: 503TIH2D (valid August 15 through August 20)
Pull-out cabinet drawer with slide-out dish drying rack
50% promo code: 50AFBB5H (valid August 15 through August 21)
Set of 2 memory foam cooling pillows
20% promo code: 20MCF5WO (valid August 15 through August 25)
Rechargeable cordless table lamp (set of 2)
15% promo code: 15COBRCF (valid August 15 through August 20)
Desk lamp with 3 light bars for home office
40% promo code: 409R1E5Z (valid August 15 through August 23)
Waterproof adhesive wall hooks (20 pieces)
50% promo code: 50753XYX (valid August 15 through August 25)
3. Kitchen and dining
Powerful blender for smoothies
50% promo code: 50BFEJTJ (valid August 15 through August 18)
Kitchen knife set (6 pieces)
45% promo code: 45YF2DUE (valid August 15 through August 29)
Glass cup with lid and straw
50% promo code: 50FS7DAE (valid August 15 through August 21)
Cleat plastic dessert cups with dome lids (50 pieces)
50% promo code: 5031UDE4 (valid August 15 through August 18)
4. Products for children
Set of 6 bibs for babies
50% promo code: 509G2AFX (valid August 15 through August 23)
Ergonomic baby carrier with hip seat
50% promo code: 50Y43P4O (valid August 15 through September 13)
Silicone straps for pacifiers, toys and cups (3 pieces)
50% promo code: 50OM4Y1G (valid August 15 through August 18)
Baby hip carrier with multiple pockets
50% promo code: 50UFW985 (valid August 15 through August 19)
5. Products for pets
Pet hair vacuum grooming kit with 4 attachments
30% promo code: 30HM7VQ8 (valid August 15 through August 25)
Tooth brushing kit for dogs and cats
50% promo code: 50WPZRY1 (valid August 14 through August 17)
Wireless invisible dog fence
40% promo code: 40GDI4VY (valid August 15 through August 21)
Interactive cat toy (rolling in tunnel)
50% promo code: 50EFAQ37 (valid August 15 through August 22)
Dog toy for aggressive chewers
40% promo code: 40UAERZY (valid August 15 through August 25)
Automatic cat feeder for 2 cats
40% promo code: 404IHLH1 (valid August 15 through September 13)
Leather dog collar with durable buckle
40% promo code: 4037QWNA (valid August 15 through August 18)
Dual dog leash for 2 dogs
50% promo code: 50IRNVOD (valid August 15 through August 24)
Carrier for cats and small dogs
50% promo code: 505QBHZG (valid August 15 through August 22)
6. Clothes and accessories
Women’s 2-piece outfit (sweater and pants, various colors are available)
50% promo code: 50W6M8UD (valid August 15 through August 18)
Hair clips set for thick and thin hair (6 pieces)
50% promo code: 50KKWJUG (valid August 14 through August 21)
Women’s 2-piece knitted outfit (sweater and shorts)
50% promo code: 501W38SO (valid August 15 through August 18)
Women’s pajama set (V-neck top and shorts)
50% promo code: 50HXRBZ9 (valid August 15 through August 22)
7. Office and school supplies
Double brush marker pens (72 colors)
50% promo code: 502P5NFN (valid August 15 through August 18)
Cotton rope storage basket
50% promo code: 50SSOPYH (valid August 15 through August 25)
Badge holder with protecting case
50% promo code: 50ZDBDCU (valid August 15 through August 18)
Ballpoint pens with motivational phrases (10 pieces)
50% promo code: 504IF6BG (valid August 15 through August 21)
8. Miscellaneous
Portable clothes steamer
50% promo code: 50FC81PO (valid August 15 through August 22)
Mattress bags for moving and storage
50% promo code: 50P22ANL (valid August 14 through August 31)
Stretchy nylon band compatible with Apple watch
50% promo code: 50V7O27E (valid August 15 through August 25)
Bright Side gets commissions for purchases made through the links in this post. The prices and discounts displayed in this article may change without further notice.