50+ Amazon promo codes you just can’t miss this August

Shopping
day ago

You can save up to 50% shopping on Amazon this August, if you use these 50+ promo codes from our today’s selection. Inside you will find active promo codes for various product categories, including beauty and personal care, home improvement, clothes and accessories, products for kids, pets, and more.

1. Beauty and personal care

Heated eye mask to relieve dry eyes and migraine

20% promo code: 20WBOGA2 (valid August 14 through August 17)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Electric toothbrush with built-in timer

50% promo code: 5032PH8B (valid August 14 through August 25)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Electric oral irrigator with large tank for home and traveling

30% promo code: 3063A5ZZ (valid August 14 through August 22)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner set

23% promo code: 23BYPXLQ (valid August 14 through August 18)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Set of 18 facial masks for sensitive skin

50% promo code: 506E7BT4 (valid August 14 through August 21)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Set of 8 synthetic makeup brushes

50% promo code: 503DEKSC (valid August 14 through August 24)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Professional electric shaver with LED display

50% promo code: 50NWACQN (valid August 14 through August 17)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Gel nail polish set (6 colors)

50% promo code: 50FXVTO2 (valid August 14 through August 23)

PROMO CODE PAGE

False eyelashes for dramatic volume

30% promo code: 30G9O35C (valid August 14 through August 18)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Curling iron case with heat-resistant mat

40% promo code: 40ROGFE1 (valid August 14 through August 20)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Acrylic nail tips (240 pieces), various shapes available

50% promo code: 50VFAR6C (valid August 14 through August 19)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Hair straightening brush for at-home and professional use

50% promo code: 50AACGFQ (valid August 14 through September 12)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Diffuser attachment for hair dryer

50% promo code: 503FUA4R (valid August 14 through August 20)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Scalp massager brush for stress relief

50% promo code: 50DZF2BK (valid August 14 through August 18)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Waterproof 2-step lengthening mascara

50% promo code: 507SDNZ6 (valid August 15 through September 13)

PROMO CODE PAGE

3-barrel curling iron

50% promo code: 508HI7LX (valid August 15 through August 25)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Handheld LED nail lamp

35% promo code: 35VP35NLW (valid August 15 through August 25)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Reusable chin lifting belt for face lift effect

40% promo code: 4027GYCT (valid August 15 through August 22)

PROMO CODE PAGE

4-in-1 cordless electric shaver

50% promo code: 50NPANG1 (valid August 15 through August 31)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Rechargeable electric eyelash curler and eyebrow trimmer beauty kit

45% promo code: 45LU94WX (valid August 15 through August 31)

PROMO CODE PAGE

2. Home improvement

Waterproof outdoor solar lights (8 pieces)

20% promo code: 2023PMSV (valid August 15 through August 25)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Under cabinet motion sensor light

50% promo code: 507D9XWR (valid August 15 through August 18)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Full length mirror with lights

35% promo code: 35NYIRB3 (valid August 15 through August 18)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Dehumidifier with 7-color LED light

50% promo code: 50GMSUBG (valid August 15 through August 22)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Electric spin scrubber with 4 cleaning heads

50% promo code: 503TIH2D (valid August 15 through August 20)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Pull-out cabinet drawer with slide-out dish drying rack

50% promo code: 50AFBB5H (valid August 15 through August 21)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Set of 2 memory foam cooling pillows

20% promo code: 20MCF5WO (valid August 15 through August 25)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Rechargeable cordless table lamp (set of 2)

15% promo code: 15COBRCF (valid August 15 through August 20)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Desk lamp with 3 light bars for home office

40% promo code: 409R1E5Z (valid August 15 through August 23)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Waterproof adhesive wall hooks (20 pieces)

50% promo code: 50753XYX (valid August 15 through August 25)

PROMO CODE PAGE

3. Kitchen and dining

Powerful blender for smoothies

50% promo code: 50BFEJTJ (valid August 15 through August 18)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Kitchen knife set (6 pieces)

45% promo code: 45YF2DUE (valid August 15 through August 29)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Glass cup with lid and straw

50% promo code: 50FS7DAE (valid August 15 through August 21)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Cleat plastic dessert cups with dome lids (50 pieces)

50% promo code: 5031UDE4 (valid August 15 through August 18)

PROMO CODE PAGE

4. Products for children

Set of 6 bibs for babies

50% promo code: 509G2AFX (valid August 15 through August 23)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Ergonomic baby carrier with hip seat

50% promo code: 50Y43P4O (valid August 15 through September 13)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Silicone straps for pacifiers, toys and cups (3 pieces)

50% promo code: 50OM4Y1G (valid August 15 through August 18)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Baby hip carrier with multiple pockets

50% promo code: 50UFW985 (valid August 15 through August 19)

PROMO CODE PAGE

5. Products for pets

Pet hair vacuum grooming kit with 4 attachments

30% promo code: 30HM7VQ8 (valid August 15 through August 25)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Tooth brushing kit for dogs and cats

50% promo code: 50WPZRY1 (valid August 14 through August 17)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Wireless invisible dog fence

40% promo code: 40GDI4VY (valid August 15 through August 21)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Interactive cat toy (rolling in tunnel)

50% promo code: 50EFAQ37 (valid August 15 through August 22)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Dog toy for aggressive chewers

40% promo code: 40UAERZY (valid August 15 through August 25)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Automatic cat feeder for 2 cats

40% promo code: 404IHLH1 (valid August 15 through September 13)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Leather dog collar with durable buckle

40% promo code: 4037QWNA (valid August 15 through August 18)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Dual dog leash for 2 dogs

50% promo code: 50IRNVOD (valid August 15 through August 24)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Carrier for cats and small dogs

50% promo code: 505QBHZG (valid August 15 through August 22)

PROMO CODE PAGE

6. Clothes and accessories

Women’s 2-piece outfit (sweater and pants, various colors are available)

50% promo code: 50W6M8UD (valid August 15 through August 18)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Hair clips set for thick and thin hair (6 pieces)

50% promo code: 50KKWJUG (valid August 14 through August 21)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Women’s 2-piece knitted outfit (sweater and shorts)

50% promo code: 501W38SO (valid August 15 through August 18)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Women’s pajama set (V-neck top and shorts)

50% promo code: 50HXRBZ9 (valid August 15 through August 22)

PROMO CODE PAGE

7. Office and school supplies

Double brush marker pens (72 colors)

50% promo code: 502P5NFN (valid August 15 through August 18)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Cotton rope storage basket

50% promo code: 50SSOPYH (valid August 15 through August 25)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Badge holder with protecting case

50% promo code: 50ZDBDCU (valid August 15 through August 18)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Ballpoint pens with motivational phrases (10 pieces)

50% promo code: 504IF6BG (valid August 15 through August 21)

PROMO CODE PAGE

8. Miscellaneous

Portable clothes steamer

50% promo code: 50FC81PO (valid August 15 through August 22)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Mattress bags for moving and storage

50% promo code: 50P22ANL (valid August 14 through August 31)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Stretchy nylon band compatible with Apple watch

50% promo code: 50V7O27E (valid August 15 through August 25)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Bright Side gets commissions for purchases made through the links in this post. The prices and discounts displayed in this article may change without further notice.

Preview photo credit miriam / Amazon, Candice / Amazon

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads