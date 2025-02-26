10 Cringeworthy Stories People Shared Online

A day at the water park? Amazing. Running around, sliding down rides, feeling like a carefree kid? Even better.

Only... I had no idea that for the past four hours, I had been unknowingly mooning the entire park. A kind stranger finally tapped me on the shoulder and whispered, “Honey, your swimsuit is ripped.” I reached back, and... yep.

The entire back of my swimsuit had been torn wide open, exposing my blindingly pale backside to the world. My friends? Oh, they knew. They just decided to see how long it would take before I figured it out.

Spoiler: way too long.