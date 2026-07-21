10 Homeowners Who Turned Old Cabinets Into Their Favorite Room Feature

Cabinet painting, kitchen design. A weekend, a brush, a color that finally felt right. Some of it didn’t stop there — a countertop got replaced, a backsplash went up, a kitchen island got built where a corner used to be empty. That’s all any of these started as. What they turned into had nothing to do with kitchen design and everything to do with the people who showed up while the paint was still wet.

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