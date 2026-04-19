10 Matching Mani-Pedi Trends That Will Be Requested at Every Salon This Spring and Summer

Some nail color choices need no explanation. There’s something about a full fuchsia mani-pedi that feels like the ultimate summer declaration.

As we move into summer 2026, bold colors are coming back strong, perfect for vacations, beach days, and summer events. If you have been hesitating on a full color commitment, hot pink might be the one to make you stop doubting. For maximum visual impact, you can keep both your hands and feet the same shade and let the color speak for itself.