10 Matching Mani-Pedi Trends That Will Be Requested at Every Salon This Spring and Summer
Sandal season is almost here, and the nail trends for spring 2026 and summer 2026 are genuinely worth getting excited about. From soft pastel nails to bold chrome nails and luminous gel polish finishes, this season’s mani-pedi world has something for everyone. These 10 nail color and nail art pairings are the ones to bring to your next salon appointment.
Hot Pink Matching Mani-Pedi.
Some nail color choices need no explanation. There’s something about a full fuchsia mani-pedi that feels like the ultimate summer declaration.
As we move into summer 2026, bold colors are coming back strong, perfect for vacations, beach days, and summer events. If you have been hesitating on a full color commitment, hot pink might be the one to make you stop doubting. For maximum visual impact, you can keep both your hands and feet the same shade and let the color speak for itself.
Milky Peach Manicure + Toffee Pedicure.
A sheer milky peach manicure on the hands paired with a warm toffee pedicure on the toes is one of those combinations that looks effortless but feels very intentional. A milky peach nail color gives feet an instant healthy-looking glow, with the orange hue perfectly balancing classic and on-trend. The toffee grounds the look while the peach keeps things soft and feminine. The important thing is to choose the right shade for the caramel, otherwise the result will look dull instead of warm.
Velvet Cat Eye Gel Mani + Pearl Chrome Pedi.
This is the most dimensional nail art pairing of the season. The sharp single-stripe magnetic effect of previous years is giving way to something softer, a dispersed light-catching finish called “velvet cat eye” or “silk cat eye” that spreads ultra-fine particles across the entire nail surface, creating a glow that resembles crushed velvet or liquid satin.
On the hands, this gel polish technique in dusty mauve is breathtaking. On the toes, a soft pearl overlay balances it beautifully. The glazed iridescent chrome nail finish adds just the right amount of dimension without overwhelming the look.
Off-White French Tip Mani + Pastel Lilac Pedi.
The French tip is evolving into something softer and more interesting. Mason has noticed a shift toward creamy off-whites rather than crisp bright white, recommending painting the tip first and then applying a sheer nude or pink polish over the entire nail to soften the contrast. On the toes, pastel nails in a soft lilac bring just enough color to feel like spring 2026 without trying too hard. This mani-pedi is ideal for anyone who wants their nail color to feel elevated but not overdone.
Aura Gradient Mani + Mint Pedi.
Nail art with an aura effect is one of the most talked-about techniques right now. Aura nails feature soft blends of color that create a glowing effect and are one of the most viral nail trends on TikTok right now.
On the hands, a blush-to-lavender gradient creates something dreamy and diffused. On the toes, mint does all the work. There’s something about the minty pale green hue that feels equally fresh for spring 2026 and versatile enough to pair with neutral flip flops and strappy sandals.
Striped Nail Art Mani + Milky White Pedi.
Striped nail art has taken over Pinterest feeds this spring 2026. Striped nails tap into a graphic fashion-led look, while mixed metal accents borrow directly from jewelry trends.
On the hands, a nude base with thin graphic stripes in gold or dusty rose creates the kind of manicure people will immediately ask about. On the toes, milky white balances the energy. Milky pedicure finishes suit every skin tone and outfit while giving a clean, elevated result.
Chrome Nails Mani + Midnight Navy Pedi.
For a beauty statement with real presence, this pairing delivers. Chrome nails in spring 2026 are evolving from harsh mirror silver to pearlescent overlays in champagne, rose, and soft pearl finishes that catch the light without overreaching, aligning with the “quiet luxury” movement in fashion.
On the toes, midnight navy brings depth. Midnight navy is a softer alternative to black that is no less versatile, adding a subtle pop of nail color while complementing a neutral footwear collection. This mani-pedi works beautifully all through summer 2026.
Berry Shimmer Mani + Marshmallow Pedi.
So in love with the mani color! I think OPI has a dupe but I might be wrong though
Berry with micro shimmer on the hands feels rich without being loud. Experts predict an influx of pastel nails with soft fine shimmers this spring, finishes that have “a bit more softness and fantasy to them.”
On the toes, marshmallow keeps everything grounded. Milky marshmallow nail color feels trend-led and understated in equal measure, simple and chic but intentional enough to make a statement. This reads more expensive than it costs and works from a spring brunch straight into a summer evening.
Cat Eye French Tip Mani + Ink Pedi.
This one breaks a few rules in the most elegant way possible. Cat eye French tip nail art flows from the nail bed like a glossy aura mani, then ends in slightly deeper, shimmery tips, and is emerging as one of the major manicure trends of the season.
On the toes, the ink makes the unexpected pairing that ties it together. There’s something about a deep ink hue in the warmer months that feels effortlessly elegant and sleek, going with all the sandals you own. A glossy top coat can be applied to toenails painted with ink, and a velvety finish to the cat-eye style tips.
Chocolate Espresso Matching Mani-Pedi.
Dark chocolate on both hands and feet sounds counterintuitive for sandal season, but this is exactly why it works. Against a pool, against white sand, against literally any background the sun touches, a deep espresso matching nails moment reads as one of the most sophisticated nail color choices of summer 2026.
Warm caramel and toffee shades are becoming increasingly popular this spring, but the deeper chocolate end of that spectrum carries its own kind of quiet authority, with shade selection being key to avoiding undertones that read muddy rather than rich. The best trick is to maintain a glossy finish on both hands and feet. The shine is everything with this shade.
Bonus: 3 Nail Trends That Are Already Over.
Oversized Floral Nail Art.
Big chunky flowers painted across every nail, 3D petals, designs so thick they chip before you leave the salon. This version of floral nail art had its moment, but it is over.
All-Over Animal Print.
A nude base with bold black spots covering every single nail was a huge moment a few years ago. Today, the execution feels heavy and overdone. The nail art world in spring 2026 and summer 2026 has moved toward using print selectively, on one or two accent nails at most, never as a full set commitment.
Extra-Long Coffin Nails With Chunky Glitter.
The combination of an exaggerated coffin shape and thick, chunky glitter was one of the most viral nail trends of a few years ago. Today it reads dated the moment you look at it. The gel polish and nail art world has moved toward shorter shapes, softer finishes, and glitters so fine they almost disappear into the nail color. This one had its run. It is done.
Matching mani-pedi or total contrast between hands and feet — which side are you on?
Spring 2026 and summer 2026 are shaping up to be two of the most creative seasons in recent memory for mani-pedi lovers. Whatever your style, there is a nail color, gel polish, or nail art moment here for you. For even more ideas to carry you through sandal season, check out 10 Hottest Nail Trends That Radiate Pure Summer Energy.