10 Hottest Nail Trends That Radiate Pure Summer Energy
These summer 2026 nail trends are genuinely unhinged in the best way possible. We’re talking nail designs and nail colors so good they’ll make you book an appointment mid-scroll. Here are the 10 trends that are absolutely everywhere right now.
Vanilla White
Milky white nails are stepping aside this summer 2026, but don’t panic, the milky nail trend itself isn’t going anywhere.
This season’s nail colors are shifting toward softer, more intriguing takes like milky pinks, foggy neutrals, and sheer pastels. Think vanilla-tinted nudes and dreamy sheer tones over your classic dairy white — same vibe, way more personality.
Polka-dots
Dots. Just dots. Somehow, the simplest nail design of all time is the hottest thing in summer 2026 nail trends right now and nobody is complaining. Tiny polka dots scattered across dreamy pastel nail colors are combining retro charm with modern cool in the most unexpectedly addictive way.
How to do it at home:
- Apply your favorite pastel base coat and let it dry completely.
- Dip a bobby pin or dotting tool into a contrasting nail color.
- Press gently onto the nail to create even, clean dots.
- Seal everything with a glossy top coat and you’re done.
Lemon Yellow
Buttery yellow had its viral moment in 2025, but summer 2026 nail trends are already making way for something brighter.
Lemon yellow is officially taking over. This zestier, sharper nail color brings all the sunny energy without the skin tone issues that butter yellow was known for. Consider it the same trend, just squeezed fresh.
Bright Orange
Bright orange is the summer 2026 nail trend that feels like a sunset and a vacation all at once—warm, fizzy, and impossibly fun. This juicy, burnt-meets-bright orange nail color sits right between terracotta and neon, making it the most wearable bold nail design of the season. Basically, your nails ordered something fresh to drink, and it arrived looking this good.
Brick Red
Red nails aren’t dead; they just got a serious glow-up.
Summer 2026 nail trends are ditching the classic crimson for something moodier and way more interesting: terracotta and brick red nail colors that feel like golden hour in a bottle. Earthy, warm, and impossibly chic, these nail designs hit different because they’re bold enough to make a statement but grounded enough to go with literally everything.
Bold Teal
This bold nail color is about to be everywhere, and the cat-eye effect takes it to a whole new level. With its chrome, iridescent finish, it shifts between a deep black undertone and a natural one, making it one of the most versatile nail designs of summer 2026.
How to do it at home:
- Apply a black, blue, or nude base coat depending on the undertone you want.
- Paint two thin layers of bold teal nail color and let it dry fully.
- Run a magnet over the wet teal polish for 10 seconds to create the cat-eye effect.
- Lock it in with a high-shine top coat for maximum chrome effect.
Mauve Pink
Pastel pink and nude nails will always have a seat at the table, but this summer 2026 they’re sliding over to make room for something dreamier.
Lavender, mauve, and dusty lilac nail colors are completely taking over, bringing a soft but unexpected twist to your everyday nail designs.
Ocean Blue
Something about ocean blue nails just makes you feel like you’re already there, feet in the sand, zero emails, full vacation mode. This summer 2026 nail trend is tapping into every shade the sea has ever been, from deep midnight navy to bright Aegean blue nail colors that look like they were pulled straight from the Mediterranean.
Olive Green
Bright green nails are out, olive green is in and the switch makes complete sense.
This dusty, moody nail color has the kind of effortless cool that neon green could never pull off. Summer 2026 nail trends are clearly moving toward shades that feel lived-in and real, and olive green is leading that charge one perfectly understated nail design at a time.
Chocolate Brown
Nobody told Chocolate Brown it was supposed to stay home this summer, and honestly, we are happy. This unexpected summer 2026 nail color is breaking every seasonal rule, and it looks incredible doing it. Stack on a high-gloss top coat and tiny dot details, and suddenly your nails are the most interesting thing in the room. Dark, rich, and completely unapologetic.
What nail trend are you trying first this summer, are you playing it safe or going full bold?
Your nails are sorted, now make sure your sandals match the energy. 👉 Check out the 6 sandal trends everyone is obsessing over this summer