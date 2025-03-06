10 Manicure Ideas to Transform Your Look This Spring

Spring is the perfect time to embrace fun, playful nail art, and what’s more refreshing than fruit-inspired designs? From juicy strawberries and zesty lemons to watermelon slices and tiny cherries, fruity nails add a burst of color and energy to your look. Whether you go for a full set of fruit-themed nails or just add a single accent nail, these vibrant designs are sure to bring a tropical touch to your style. Pair them with pastel or nude backgrounds for a fresh, modern aesthetic that feels as sweet as spring itself.