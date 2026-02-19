10 Nanny Secrets That Quietly Changed Families Forever
Recently our nanny asked for a raise and my wife begged me to give it to her but I refused. Then I saw money disappearing from our joint account. The exact amount the nanny asked for. I confronted my wife and she sobbed when the truth was revealed.
Turns out the nanny was going for fertility treatments and needed the money to cover the cost. My wife wanted another baby but couldn’t conceive so she asked the nanny to be a surrogate.
I was babysitting for a local family who owned car dealerships. I answered the phone “hello” as one does and it was the father who didn’t know his wife had hired a babysitter so she could go to an appointment. He started in with a sensual voice until he realized it wasn’t wife, he hung up. Later he was caught cheating.
One family—I still dunno what was up with them. It’s like they were squatting in a model home or something. It was a fully furnished house that looked to be straight out of Better Homes & Gardens magazine, but there was nothing in the drawers, fridge or cabinets.
No toiletries in the bathroom except for toilet paper, no food or silverware in the kitchen, no clothes in the closets or in the kid’s drawers and no toys! The lady just told me to order food for the kids and they watched TV. It was weird!
A family member of mine was a babysitter in the 70s. A couple who lived nearby asked her to babysit their baby a few times. I didn’t get the sense that she knew them well.
Every time she’d go they said the baby was sleeping and not to disturb the baby by checking on it. The baby never cried. The parents would come home and relieve her. She never saw or heard a baby.
At the time I don’t think my family member thought much of it, but has told me this story several times because it keeps nagging at her. How could a baby be asleep for the entire time she was there, every time. No noises. Nothing.
Today, she thinks there must not have been a baby but has no idea why they’d hire her.
I started with them thinking they were a normal middle class family. Their house is very minimal, unmatched dishes, simple furniture, absolutely nothing fancy. The only thing I saw was that they do drive new Teslas so I knew they had a little money but didn’t think much about it.
A month in a saw a reward of the mother (a big deal in the chef industry). I did a web dive and looked it up and found they own a big restaurant and the mom is a big time known chef and the dad is a writer for some really big magazines and has a book. I was like, “Who would have known?”
My MB quickly married a man she had just met. Then divorced within 2 months. Went on a trip with her and the kids and she told 2 different groups of her family that it was all an April fools joke.
I was there and she definitely dated, married, and divorced that man in a span of like 4 months. It wasn’t an April fools joke.
MB can’t handle dinner for 1 kid. When DB is out of town she always asks me to feed her. In nearly 2 years I have never seen or heard of her cooking anything. DB does all the cooking, including leaving a giant bowl of food for her the last time he was out of town.
One single time about a year ago, I saw her throw a frozen pizza in the oven. That’s it.
Just found out that my NF is looking to replace me after finding an ad with way too much exact details and criteria for it to not be them. Never done anything wrong and have given up so much for this family (and been put through some pretty awkward situations of their doing and dealt with ALOT without giving too much detail) only for NP to get mad at me about something and take it way too personal instead of a conversation between employer and employee. And the funny part is, I thought we had gotten past it but I guess not.
DB texted me about a month ago, thanking me for all I do. He said that he was able to play peekaboo w NK (where NK is the one hiding) and he was touched that I taught her it.
When his sister came over, he told her about it and was so happy! He said MB and him have never played it with her, so it was a wonderful surprise. I never taught her peekaboo.
I babysat for a typical upper middle class family, dad worked, mom was a stay-at-home. The mother was always a little overprotective, like checking on their daughter the second they got home, but I didn’t think much of it.
One night they came home and we talked a little. She mentioned how much she loved children and her daughter, so I asked her if they ever thought about having another. She completely broke down and explained that she had multiple miscarriages before and after her daughter so they stopped trying.
I felt really awful and really sad because it seems like she wanted another baby.
