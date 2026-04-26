10 Pedicure Ideas That Are Perfect for Spring/Summer 2026

As spring blooms and summer 2026 approaches, it’s the perfect time to update your beauty routine with the latest pedicure trends. From bright seasonal shades to chic minimalist nail designs, spring and summer pedicure ideas are already making waves in the world of beauty and fashion.

In this article, we’re sharing 10 trendy pedicure ideas for 2026 that are fresh, stylish, and perfect for warmer weather. Whether you’re planning beach vacations, sandal season outfits, or simply want a polished everyday look, these must-try pedicure trends will keep your toes looking flawless all season long.