Love matcha (the drink). This color is nice too. Id love to give it a try on my toes
10 Pedicure Ideas That Are Perfect for Spring/Summer 2026
As spring blooms and summer 2026 approaches, it’s the perfect time to update your beauty routine with the latest pedicure trends. From bright seasonal shades to chic minimalist nail designs, spring and summer pedicure ideas are already making waves in the world of beauty and fashion.
In this article, we’re sharing 10 trendy pedicure ideas for 2026 that are fresh, stylish, and perfect for warmer weather. Whether you’re planning beach vacations, sandal season outfits, or simply want a polished everyday look, these must-try pedicure trends will keep your toes looking flawless all season long.
Matcha green
Matcha green gives a pedicure a softer, more muted take on green, which makes it easier to wear than brighter or neon versions. Its tea-inspired tone feels fresh and modern, while still looking calm and polished on the toes.
This shade works especially well in glossy finishes, where the color looks cleaner, smoother, and more refined.
Coral With Botanical Accents
Warm coral tones serve as the base, while delicate botanical accents on the big toe add a more detailed, nature-inspired element to the design. The small leaf and floral patterns create contrast without overpowering the color, making the look feel more refined than a standard solid pedicure.
This style is often associated with floral toe nail art, nature-inspired pedicures, and detailed summer nail designs, where subtle decoration adds visual interest to a bright base.
Gold Foil
Irregular metallic pieces layered over the nails create a textured, reflective surface that catches light from different angles. The foil effect doesn’t look flat or uniform, which gives the pedicure a more dimensional, almost handcrafted appearance. This type of design is gaining popularity as a luxury pedicure trend for 2026, especially for those looking for a statement finish that goes beyond classic shimmer or chrome.
Pink Glitter
Fine shimmer layered over a pink base adds a light-catching effect that makes the color appear more dynamic on the nails. The glitter is usually subtle rather than chunky, which helps keep the look balanced and wearable instead of overly bold.
It’s often chosen to add a bit of sparkle to a classic pink pedicure without changing the overall softness of the shade.
Buttercream
Creamy, soft yellow undertones make this a warmer alternative to a classic white pedicure for Spring and Summer 2026.
Instead of creating the sharp contrast that white often does, the color gives the nails a smoother, more blended look while still feeling light and clean. It also has a richer, almost whipped finish that makes the pedicure feel more polished, subtle and elevated than a basic neutral.
Lagoon blue
This is a bright, tropical shade that gives a pedicure a fun and lively feel. Its blue-green tone is bold enough to stand out, but still looks fresh and wearable for everyday summer looks. This color is perfect for beach days, vacations, or anyone who wants a playful pedicure that instantly draws attention.
Lemon pop
Bright lemon-yellow tones are gaining traction as a summer pedicure color trend, especially for their ability to create strong contrast against both light and tanned skin. The pigment sits in a warm, high-saturation range, which helps the color appear more vivid and noticeable in daylight compared to softer yellows.
This shade is often associated with bold toe nail colors, vacation pedicure ideas, and bright nail trends, making it a popular choice for open-toe looks where visibility and impact matter.
Evil Eye
Small eye motifs placed on each nail turn this pedicure into a symbolic design rather than just a color choice. The “evil eye” pattern is associated with protection and is becoming one of the more recognizable nail art trends for 2026, especially in minimalist formats like this.
Using a neutral base keeps the look balanced, while the repeated blue accents create a consistent, eye-catching detail that feels both meaningful and decorative.
Raspberry Pink
Cool-toned berry shades are starting to replace classic crimson red pedicures for summer 2026.
Instead of the deeper, more traditional red, this raspberry pink brings in a fresher, more modern feel with its slightly brighter, pink-leaning undertone. It keeps the bold impact of red, but feels lighter, more playful, and better aligned with current summer nail color trends.
Navy Blue
Glittery navy blue tones give the nails a more structured and polished look compared to lighter shades, especially when paired with a high-gloss finish. The rich pigment, combined with the sparkling glitter, creates a striking contrast on the nails, while the shine helps the color appear smoother and more even.
The subtle sparkle adds a touch of glamour, making it stand out even more. It’s often used as an alternative to black, offering a similarly bold effect with a slightly softer, more wearable edge.
What’s your favorite pedicure look? Share your go-to shade or design in the comments.
Here are more hot pedicure ideas trending for Spring and Summer 2026.