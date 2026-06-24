10 Pedicure Trends Taking Over Nail Salons This Summer 2026, According to Nail Techs
Summer 2026 is all about bold nail colors, creative nail art, and modern gel nails. Discover trending pedicure ideas featuring chrome nails, French manicure twists, almond nails looks, and eye-catching nail designs perfect for any style.
Bright Orchid
Bright orchid shades are taking over nail colors again, making them a standout choice for summer 2026. This look blends expressive nail polish with creative nail art for a bold yet feminine result. It works beautifully with gel nails and almond nails, adding a soft but striking finish.
Geometric Big Toe Nail Art Design
Geometric patterns on the big toes turn simple nail designs into modern statement pedicures for summer 2026. Clean lines and structured nail art create a bold contrast that works especially well with gel manicure styles. This trend looks stunning on short nails and stiletto nails alike.
Blue Chrome
Blue chrome nails are one of the most futuristic nail colors trending for summer 2026. The mirror-like finish enhances chrome nails and gel nails, giving the pedicure a sleek, high-shine effect. It’s a perfect choice for anyone who loves a bold nail polish with a modern edge.
Ocean-Inspired Pedicure
Ocean-themed nail art is making waves as one of the most playful pedicure trends for summer 2026. Sea stars, shells, and other marine details transform simple nail designs into vacation-ready masterpieces. This look pairs beautifully with gel nails and glossy nail polish for a fresh coastal vibe.
Pink Floral Nail Art
Soft pink nail polish combined with hand-painted flowers creates a romantic nail art look for summer 2026. This design feels fresh and playful while still fitting elegant gel nails and natural almond nails shapes. It’s a perfect example of seasonal nail designs that never go out of style.
Bright Coral
Bright coral remains one of the most popular nail colors for sunny days and is especially trending for summer 2026. This vibrant nail polish adds instant energy and pairs beautifully with both gel nails and home manicure styles. It’s simple, bold, and effortlessly eye-catching.
Accent Rhinestone Pedicure Design
Rhinestone accents instantly elevate any nail art, making this trend shine for summer 2026. Small crystals add a luxurious touch to gel manicure looks while still keeping the design wearable. It’s especially popular on almond nails and stiletto nails for extra glamour.
Mosaic Print
Mosaic-inspired nail designs bring artistic texture and color variation into modern nail art for summer 2026. This detailed pattern works well with gel nails and dip powder nails for a durable, creative finish. It’s a bold option for anyone who loves expressive nail polish styles.
White Nail Polish With Big Toe Illustration
White nail polish creates a clean base that highlights detailed nail art on the big toes, a growing trend for summer 2026. This minimalist yet creative look works well with gel manicure and BIAB nails for a smooth finish. It’s a great balance between simplicity and artistic expression.
Daisy Pedicure on a Green Background
Fresh green nail colors combined with delicate daisy nail art create a cheerful look for summer 2026. The floral design feels bright and natural while adding a charming touch to classic gel manicure styles. It’s a perfect choice for anyone who loves playful nail designs with a seasonal feel.
Summer 2026 pedicure trends prove that nail art is more diverse than ever. From gel nails and chrome nails to bold nail colors and creative nail designs, there is a perfect style for every mood and personality.