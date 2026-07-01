10 Pedicure Trends That Are Dominating Every Nail Appointment This Summer 2026
Summer 2026 is serving the most colorful, most personal pedicure season yet — and the nail polish shades landing on salon chairs this July prove it. Lilac, turquoise, glazed strawberry and coquette pink are among the gel manicure colors and nail art finishes flattering every skin tone and turning every open sandal into a statement.
Here are the 10 pedicure trends every nail salon is fully booked for right now — plus easy steps to recreate the trickier ones at home.
Sage Chrome
Sage chrome is the most elegant metallic pedicure of summer 2026 — a muted, earthy green with a pearlescent glaze finish that shifts between sage and silver in the light. It flatters every skin tone and looks like jewelry on your toes in open sandals.
Watercolor Florals
Watercolor florals are the most painterly nail art look taking over pedicure appointments this summer — soft, translucent petals in blush, lilac, and coral bleeding into each other across a sheer base like a tiny watercolor canvas on every toe. It looks hand-painted, completely personal, and unlike anything else in open sandals.
How to get this look:
- Apply a sheer white or clear gel base and cure fully.
- Drop small amounts of translucent colored gel — blush, lilac, coral — onto the nail without curing.
- Using a thin brush, blend the colors into each other in soft, petal-like strokes.
- Cure immediately to lock in the watercolor effect.
- Seal with a glossy top coat for a finished, luminous result.
Pearl White
Pearl white is the cleanest, most luminous pedicure of the season — a soft, milky white with a pearlescent finish that glows in sunlight rather than sitting flat. It reads expensive, healthy, and effortless in every sandal — the elevated alternative to plain white nail polish.
Lilac
Lilac is the soft purple nail polish shade nail salons can’t keep stocked this summer — cooler and fresher than lavender, with a dreamy quality that looks effortlessly chic against bronzed skin in open sandals and flatters every skin tone.
Turquoise
Turquoise is the blue shade that is replacing the previously favorite cobalt color. This vivid blue-green that looks like the clearest water in the world applied directly to your toes. Bold, sun-kissed and electric against every skin tone in strappy sandals.
Coquette Pink
Coquette pink is the softest, most feminine gel manicure of the season — a delicate, ribbon-bow pink that sits between blush and baby pink. It reads romantic and effortless in open sandals and is one of the most rebooked pedicure shades leaving salons this July.
Berry
Berry is summer 2026’s most sophisticated dark nail polish moment — a deep, jammy purple-red that looks unexpectedly stunning against bronzed skin. The grown-up alternative to bright summer shades, and the one that photographs most dramatically in strappy sandals.
Neutral Beige + Gold
Neutral beige with gold detail is summer 2026’s quiet luxury pedicure — a warm, creamy base with delicate gold line accents that reads expensive and intentional without a single drop of bold color. The nail art that looks custom but takes minutes — and pairs with everything from linen to leather sandals.
How to get this look:
- Apply a warm clear gel base and cure fully.
- Using a thin nail art brush, draw slim gold gel lines across the nail.
- Cure and seal with a glossy top coat.
Sunset Gradient
Sunset gradient nails blend warm coral, orange, and pink across the nail in a seamless ombré that looks like the sky on fire at golden hour — the most photogenic nail art finish of summer 2026, and the one that photographs best in natural light beside the pool or on the beach.
How to get this look:
- Apply a white gel base and cure fully.
- Dab coral, orange, and pink gel side by side onto a makeup sponge.
- Press and roll the sponge across the nail, blending the colors into a seamless gradient.
- Cure, repeat for opacity, then seal with a glossy top coat.
Deep Coral
Deep coral sits where warm red meets rich orange — deeper and moodier than classic coral, with enough pigment to make a real statement in open sandals. It’s the shade nail salons say is quietly replacing classic red this summer — bolder than coral, fresher than red, and especially vibrant against a summer tan on every skin tone.
Which summer 2026 pedicure trend would you wear first? Save your favorite idea now so it’s ready before your next salon visit.