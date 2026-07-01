10 Pedicure Trends That Are Dominating Every Nail Appointment This Summer 2026

Summer 2026 is serving the most colorful, most personal pedicure season yet — and the nail polish shades landing on salon chairs this July prove it. Lilac, turquoise, glazed strawberry and coquette pink are among the gel manicure colors and nail art finishes flattering every skin tone and turning every open sandal into a statement.

Here are the 10 pedicure trends every nail salon is fully booked for right now — plus easy steps to recreate the trickier ones at home.