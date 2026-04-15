10 Pedicure Trends That Will Turn Heads Every Day in April 2026

Mint green is the fresh, cool-toned pedicure color that perfectly captures the energy of spring 2026. This crisp, airy shade looks particularly stunning against warmer skin tones and pairs naturally with white, beige, and pastel spring outfits. As one of the most searched for April 2026 nail colors on Google right now, mint green is the spring pedicure trend that delivers instant seasonal freshness.

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