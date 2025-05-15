12 People Whose Photoshop Skills Should Be Awarded

We love a good Photoshop work, especially when it comes with a sense of humor! Around the internet, people have submitted their photos to talented editors with one simple request. What they got back was hilariously unexpected results that prove creativity has no limits. Get ready to smile — these edits are anything but ordinary!

1. “Can someone please make a portrait of my dog as a princess?”

2. “I’d like to turn this pic into a real sword fight staged in an authentic outdoor setting. Don’t want to lose the kids’ expressions, so no helmets.”

3. “If someone could turn my dog into Gandalf that would be great.”

4. “This is my autistic son. He has just become obsessed with cooking. If someone could please put a chef’s hat on him, and even an apron maybe.”

5. “I removed my head and replaced it with what would naturally be in its place.”

6. “Please combine, so I’m kissing a moose.”

7. “Can someone please flood the kitchen as a prank for our boss?”

8. “My before and after. Took me about 6 1/2 hours for my first ever picture in Photoshop. I’m proud of myself.”

9. “Can you make this girl a queen?”

10. “Can anyone edit this photo to make it look like he is sleeping/laying on a moon?”

11. “Give me your best shot at: put the couch and person on water/beach and only ocean scenes around and behind.”

12. “Baby dunking a basketball.”