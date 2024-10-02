10+ People Who Encountered Unexpected Situations With Entitled Parents

We’ve all run into entitled people, but when it’s parents, things can get seriously wild. Whether they’re insisting their kid deserves special treatment or causing a scene in public, these encounters are unforgettable. Here are some crazy stories from people who had to deal with parents acting like the world owed them and their kids everything.

  • Amtrak to Big City where my DH’s family lives. DH (Dear Husband) has his work laptop (he works in programming/consulting/etc.). He has it out, and he is working on it. I’m sitting next to him, with an honest old-fashioned paper book. We are at a stop. Large family gets on.
    EM (entitled mother) and a bevy of loud, very loud, very excited kids. There is a father, but he doesn’t come into this story. They are coming down the aisle, about 8-year-old EK (entitled kid) behind him is EM. They get on level with my DH and the kid stops and looks at my DH’s screen, where he is watching a training video with his earphones on.
    The kid taps my DH on the shoulder and asks if that is his laptop. My DH looks at this kid as though he is an alien and says “yes”. (Meanwhile, a line has begun to build up behind this family). The kid then asks if it “plays movies” and my DH says that it does. The kids then asks if he can use it to watch a movie. My DH says “no” and puts his earphones back in. Que kid whining that he wants to watch a movie, the train is so boring.
    EM taps my DH on the shoulder (yes, they are still clogging up the aisle) and asks if her kid can watch a movie on “the” laptop (her tone implies that it’s a communal laptop). My husband looks up at her, incredulously, says “I’m working”. EM: “It doesn’t look like you’re working, it looks like you are watching a video”. My DH ignores her as he has put his earphones back on.
    EM taps him on the shoulder again and says, “Fine, when you are done WORKING, can my son watch a movie?” (By now there are a lot of people just standing in the aisle and there is a murmur of annoyance, a buzz, if you will, of impatience). My DH: “No, this is my laptop. I’m working on it.” Person who works on train: “Mam, you have to take a seat. There are people waiting behind you to board”.
    EP to DH: “Why? That seems a little childish and selfish”. DH: Ignores her. The lady goes to tap him again and my DH rips out his earphones and says, loudly, “He can’t use my laptop. I am using it. Please move on.” And then to me, “Is this for real?” EM moves on, takes a seat a few rows up, all huffing and puffing.
    A few hours later, my DH and I decide to go get dinner in the dining car. He puts his laptop in his case, and the lady, who apparently was watching and waiting, says, “Since you aren’t using it, can he watch a movie NOW?” My DH slings his laptop over his shoulder and goes past her with no acknowledgment that she spoke at all. EM: “Some people are so rude.” Momof3dragons2012 / Reddit
  • I had this kid who cheated on a unit test. Now, by the book, it should be an automatic 0 and fail, but I was feeling generous. When I asked the kid about it, they were honest and came clean. I told the kid they needed to stay after school one day (instead of going to baseball practice) and to talk to their coach about it.
    That way they could get some extra help to learn because they cheated because they didn’t understand the material. Then they could retake the test. Now, I thought I was being a good teacher and going above and beyond to try to get this kid some extra help and make sure he was learning and getting him out of a zero. If he had got a zero, he would have been ineligible for baseball, anyway.
    But apparently, I was the worst teacher of all time, according to the parents. They contacted the athletic director, the assistant principal, the head principal, the superintendent, and the counselor complaining about me and demanding something be done.
    Ended up having a meeting with the parents, and they told me that math was useless, that the only reason their kid was even going to our district was to play sports, and that if he failed, they’d pull him and have him go to a different school. Now, I was only a second-year teacher at the time, so I didn’t really know how to respond. General_Analyst3177 / Reddit
  • I was traveling in my city metro. It wasn’t that much crowded at that time, but all the seats were occupied. Still, you could freely stand without being humped by a stranger. This kid was sitting in the reserved seats (the ones for people with handicaps, pregnant women, and old people, definitely not for moms of 2-year-olds). He was probably 14 or 15, IDK. He is the hero of the story here.
    Then at one stop, our EM comes in. She has this cute little child who is trying to keep up with his mom’s pace. EM instantly sees our hero sitting at the reserved seat and just stares at him. I guess this was her way to make people automatically give away their seats or something. The kid didn’t move, though.
    This probably irked EM a lot, I guess, cause she moved towards the kid with heavy steps. She comes near him, stop’s and again does the stare. The kid doesn’t budge. Then she starts screaming. If she didn’t have the whole compartment’s attention earlier, she had it now.
    She starts berating the kid for sitting in a reserved seat and not giving it to someone more deserving like a mother like herself with a young kid (IDK what her logic was. The seats aren’t reserved for them anyway). She just kept shouting and screaming and trying to get others’ opinions on it, and for a while, people were on her side.
    Then the kid, out of nowhere, rolls the right side of his jeans up, detaches the artificial leg, and keeps it in front of EM. The look on her face was priceless. It looked like she was mortified and embarrassed at the same time. She just backed away silently. And just got off on the next stop. I don’t think that was her stop. WhatThe****431 / Reddit
  • So back in high school, one of my closest friends got pregnant and gave birth to the sweetest baby boy. She stopped going to school for a while to take care of her kid, but still did online school so she could graduate with her class. One thing we would do is go to one of the local food places near the high school on Fridays.
    One day we decided to go to this nice Chinese place that I frequent regularly and the little old Asian lady knows me by name. This Chinese place has a sticker on the front door that says something like “Breastfeeding will always be allowed,” which is great since that’s what my friend is more comfortable doing for her baby. After we ordered our food and hung out in this little waiting area, the baby gets all fussy. She takes out the little cover and covers her baby and her chest as she starts to feed him.
    We keep talking until this woman and her son, who had to be around 10, come in. I recognize the kid as one of the kids I looked after when I used to volunteer at a youth center. He comes up to me and starts talking to me, and then asks my friend what she’s doing with the baby. Before my friend could answer, the boy’s mother cuts in. “A disgusting thing is what she’s doing. Don’t you know better than to do that in public? And why are you even doing that if you’re only a kid.”
    My friend has an attitude sometimes, so I try to jump in before she would start to throw things. “It’s not illegal. And Mrs. L is fine with it. She has a sticker on the door.” Mrs. L being the little old Asian lady by the counter who was just googling the baby a second ago. She smiles at us and continues to write some stuff down.
    The mother wasn’t happy about this and continued with her BS. “I’m sorry, but I’m just not ok with a baby breastfeeding another baby. Can you please just stop?” she says in frustration. Mrs. L finally cuts in, and in her broken English, she says, “Nursing a baby is a beautiful thing. You have a problem, you leave.”
    She then taps the order on the window that leads to the kitchen and apologizes to my friend for the woman’s nasty behavior. She then looks at the boy who is still next to me and says, jokingly, “Your mother, she dummy, right?” This makes the boy laugh, and the mother just grumbles in her seat, trying to stay as far from us as she could. When my friend finished, and we grabbed our food, Mrs. L threw in an extra order of eggs rolled since they were my friend’s favorite.
    Everything was fine until Monday came, and I saw the boy again. He pulls me off to the side and tells me that his mom said she doesn’t like me or my friend. I just ask him if he still likes me and he says yes. LyteRay1943 / Reddit
  • I’m 20F. I am a dog groomer. Been one for 4 almost 5 years. The big thing about dog grooming is reputation, quality, and time management. Yesterday we were expecting a girl to come in at 10 to try out as a dog groomer.
    She was promising. 23 or 25 years old. Worked as a dog groomer at other places. She didn’t show up till 4:30. No call. No, nothing. She apparently had a hair appointment, and friends from out of town came in, so they got their nails done.
    She asked if she could groom now. I said no. I don’t think so. When she pressed, I said, I might be bad for saying this, “We don’t want or need you. There’s no need to reschedule your tryout.” I went back to get my last two dogs done. Apparently, she cried, and I was starting to feel bad.
    Now EM time. Her mom came in this morning demanding we give her a second chance. I told her, “Your daughter was 6 and a half hours late. That’s not something that works in dog grooming”. EM replied, “She was with friends. I’d think someone your age would understand that.” Me, “Not when there’s a job interview. She didn’t call or anything.”
    At this point, I was ticked and over it. I have five dogs to get done. She said, “Well, there was no reason to make her cry!” I said I disagreed and got back to work. Apparently, she stayed up there and demanded we give her another shot. As a head dog groomer, I said not gonna happen. She left eventually, saying her daughter was too good for us. R***nAnnaB / Reddit
  • I was grocery shopping and decided to pick up a few bars of chocolate. That’s when I heard the ear-piercing scream of what can only be an entitled kid. He looked like he was somewhere between 5 and 6 years of age. He began to pull on his mother’s arm, pointing at my chocolate bars and yelling at her to buy him some.
    EM (Entitle Mom): Did you have to pick that up in front of him? Me: Ummm. ... What??? EM: Can’t you see it’s upsetting my child? Me: Well, that’s your problem. EM: “You need to put them back. My son only started demanding chocolates when he saw you take them. Just put them back. Now! You can get some later. You shouldn’t make kids jealous!”
    I just smiled at her and approached the chocolate shelves. But instead of putting them back, I actually took a few more. It earned me a glare from EM and earned EM another round of tantrums from EK. Petty? Yes. Satisfying? Yes! shygirlturneds****/ Reddit
  • This happened in 1998 when I was 8 years old and my sister was 5. From a very early age, I knew that my younger sister was the golden child and could do no wrong in our mother’s eyes. Mother dearest was offensive towards me for most of my childhood, until I was 14 and her physical and mental offenses turned towards my sister as well.
    My parents had separated before my sister was born. They didn’t mesh well together but tolerated each other for the sake of their kids. Part of the reason that my sister was mum’s favorite child was her love for horse riding, which I was never interested in. The more hostile our mother got towards me, the less interested I got in anything she was interested in.
    And then came my 8th birthday. I was friends with our next door neighbors kids and a few kids from school. Although I didn’t have that many, I loved the friends I did have and was excited to share my birthday with them. My birthday was on a Friday, but mum told me that she’d arrange my birthday party for the Saturday, which was fine by me. The day of my birthday party came and I got excited.
    At that age, I hadn’t yet had my heart crushed by my mother and her favoritism and mistreat, but that was the year I began to hate my birthday. The party was arranged to start at 12pm, so I wore my favorite dress and sat outside to wait for my friends to arrive. This was the point that I realized that something wasn’t right. Outside was the mother of one of my sister’s friends with a Shetland pony in tow. My mother knew I wasn’t interested in horses and even if I was, this horse was too small for an 8-year-old. As more guests started to arrive, my heart broke more and more. These were my sister’s friends, not mine.
    And for the icing on the cake, out came my 5yo sister in a Cinderella costume. None of these people were there for me. This was supposed to be my party, but instead it became a party for my sister. None of my friends were there. All of the birthday present were addressed to me, but were things I didn’t want. My Little Pony toys and other horse related gifts were what I got from my mother and the people at the party.
    The only present I got that wasn’t horse related was from our dad. He came later in the day to wish me a happy birthday, and by that point the other guests and the pony were gone. I can remember him asking me what was wrong, as I wouldn’t come out of my room or talk to anyone. My mother acted dumb and said that she didn’t know why I was upset. It wasn’t until many years later that my dad found out what had happened.
    After that day, I didn’t want a birthday party again. Even now at 30 I don’t make a big deal out of my birthday. I still celebrate it, but I don’t do birthday parties. My sister has changed a lot since then, and I don’t hold any grudges for the things our mother did. We don’t speak to our mother anymore, and our father died in 2009 when I was 19. It’s tough sometimes, but my sister and I are really close, so we have each other to lean on for support. I’d be lost if it weren’t for her. fredzred / Reddit
  • I am a 28-year-old woman who just recently went fully blind. When I was a teenager, I volunteered with my local youth group to help rebuild Mississippi after Hurricane Katrina, and while down there, I picked up a fungal parasite called histoplasmosis that over a decade migrated to my eyes and slowly caused blindness.
    I’ve been blind for about a year now, so I’m pretty new to it, but I digress. When I first went blind, I barely left the house and was afraid to go in public. I felt like everyone was staring at me, and in all honesty, I barely knew what I was doing. The transition had been difficult, and I didn’t have any support groups to teach me.
    One day my husband asks if I can take an Uber down to the bank and deposit a rent check and I reluctantly agree. While out, he messages again and reminds me that we’re out of a few crucial groceries. There was a Walmart grocery literally across the street from the bank, so I figured everything in life is an experience, and I’ll have to learn how to shop alone eventually, so why not.
    Everything was fine at first, and I was only grabbing a few things, so I didn’t need a cart. I was using my cane and what little echolocation skills I had at the time to get around, but was still bumping into things, as we blind tend to do sometimes. My cane suddenly hit something a bit softer, and I figure maybe I had whacked someone’s leg and apologized. Cue Entitled Kid (EK) and Entitled Mother (EM).
    Me: I’m sorry. EM: Hey! You just hit my son!! Me: I’m so sorry, ma’am, I didn’t see him there. EM begins yelling: HOW COULD YOU NOT SEE HIM, HE’S CLEARLY RIGHT HERE!!
    Now I’m fully blind, but I don’t wear sunglasses. Mostly because I can’t afford a good UV blocking pair, but also because I’m not ever looking for pity or to “play the part” of a generic blind person. I just want to be treated like a normal person, but I do understand her confusion as blindness is a spectrum, so I try to calmly explain.
    Me: Ma’am, I’m blind. I can’t see anything, let alone your son. That’s why I have to use the cane, so I can get around without— She cuts me off: If you’re blind, why aren’t you wearing big sunglasses?
    Now, as a blind person, I get a lot of questions, but I understand a lot of them are just people who don’t know better, so I try to happily answer as many as I can. Me: Those are really expensive (around $200 for a good pair), and I really don’t need any inside. EM: You’re not blind, you’re faking it!
    Here is where my blood starts to boil. I can’t think of any reason someone would want to pretend to be blind. Just as I’m about to respond, I feel a tug, and before I blink, I realize this little demon spawn has snatched my $100 cane from my hands. For those of you who don’t understand, that’s like if you’re shopping and suddenly the power goes out, and you can’t see a single light. Without my cane, I can barely move at all without crashing into anything.
    My voice gets shaky as I begin to panic: Please give that back! I REALLY DO NEED IT!! EM: No, you don’t, you liar. My son deserves to play with this more than you! I hear her shuffle away and my expensive cane cracking into metal displays and such as they leave. I start crying and waving my arms in front of me to grab onto something, anything, and end up crashing and falling into a center aisle display, making a loud scene. Without fail, I somewhat curl into a ball and cry. I was alone in public, in the dark, and I had no idea what to do.
    Suddenly, I feel a hand on my shoulder and a man’s voice (we’ll call him AG for the awesome guy) asks if I’m okay and to stay right here. I do, but begin to at least sit up and listen. This man must have been tall and built like a tank because his footsteps sounded like a giant, and I felt a suction of wind when he took off.
    Maybe about 30 or 40 feet away I hear this loud bellowing like an angry lion and a loud crash, then before I know it the man is back and helping me to my feet. He takes my hand and puts my cane into my palm and helps me pick up the items I dropped when I fell into the display. Me wiping tears from my cheeks: Thank you, thank you so much, I didn’t know how to handle that.
    AG: Don’t worry about it, some people are just monsters. This guy restored my faith in humanity and even helped me finish shopping and helped me out of the store. As we’re leaving, I can hear the familiar screeching of EM, something about AG grabbing the cane and pulling hard, flinging her little child into a shopping cart. I don’t know if she was exaggerating or not, but it would explain the crash I heard. HecateNocturne / Reddit
  • I went to the worst gender reveal party with a soon-to-be mom that thinks she’s entitled to a boy. I’m still shocked and so angry, thinking about what her baby will have to go through. When she found out she was having a girl she literally began SOBBING and when her boyfriend tried to comfort her she told him not to touch her and she stormed away.
    When she came back, she was trying not to cry and kept saying she didn’t want to think about it or else she’d cry more. She later made a remark about how there’s nothing she can do bc she’s “stuck with it now”.
    I get if you want a boy or a girl. But if you feel that strongly about it, then you shouldn’t have a public gender reveal party. Also, it’s insane she’s so upset she couldn’t hold it together until she was in private. Also, she referred to her baby as “it” after finding out it’s a girl. Does she hate girls that much?
    My hands are shaking, I feel so bad for that baby girl. Difficult-Prompt1731 / Reddit
  • My dad wasn’t in my life, and my mom raised me and my sister by herself. He didn’t put his name in my birth certificate because he wasn’t sure he was my dad - his words. Got a paternal test when I was a teen and proved that he was. That didn’t really do much, though, but I guess prove that lingering doubt that he’s indeed my father?
    Anyway, I got engaged, and we were at a restaurant with other family members, we traveled about 3 hours to be there for the weekend. My dad was like, “Yeah, and he didn’t even ask for permission from me, haha.” My husband, bless his sweet amazing confident soul, was like, “That’s why I came here this weekend.” My dad and everyone laughed.
    Meanwhile, in my head I’m like, “How do you turn an engagement to be about you, as if you’ve ever been present in my life for more than 1 day every 2 months?” lovenote123 / Reddit
  • So this just happened last night. Friday the 13th. I had been having some pretty bad abdominal pain since the 12th. Well, yesterday I went to a local clinic and found out that I had appendicitis. The clinic called an ambulance and was transported to the big hospital.
    When I got there they took me to a room, had me strip naked and rushed me to the OR. As we were moving through the ER, this Karen stopped us and ask why I was being rushed before her daughter, since they have been here longer. The nurse told her that I was being rushed for emergency surgery.
    She said, “I don't care, my daughter is in pain, and he needs to wait his (me) turn.” The nurse said, “Ma'am, your daughter has a sprained ankle and that this gentleman could die.” She reluctantly moved out of the way when she saw a couple police officers start walking towards her.
    Well, surgery went great and I didn't die. Was released at 12:00 this afternoon. lilfoot86 / Reddit

Ever had a similar run-in? We’ve got a story just like that, featuring a pretty entitled neighbor.

Preview photo credit shygirlturneds****/ Reddit

