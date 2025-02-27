10 People Who Learned the Hard Way That Karma Is Real

For months, someone kept stealing lunches from the office fridge. No one knew who it was, and HR didn’t care. One day, right after lunch, we heard coughing, choking, and desperate gasping from a cubicle. It was Dave, sweating like crazy and chugging water.

Turns out, someone had laced their “stolen” meal with extra-hot pepper sauce. When he finally stopped wheezing, he tried to play it cool, but everyone had already figured it out. He never stole food again.