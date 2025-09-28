10 People Who Chose Love Over Revenge and Changed Everything

Tell us about a time when you found out there was more to someone’s hurtful behavior than you originally thought. We can’t wait to hear your most surprising “plot twist” moment in the comments.

And while you’re here, don’t miss this powerful story from our reader: “I was told my mom abandoned me at birth. My adoptive parents ‘saved’ me. At 25, I did a DNA test and matched with my sister. ‘Mom didn’t leave,’ she said, confused. ‘She sees you every single day.’ Imagine my horror when I realized my mom was actually...” Click 👉 here to read what happened next.