10 Times Dad Jokes Were So Bad, They Were Actually Good

Dad jokes have a reputation for being simple, pun-filled, and often painfully predictable — but that's part of their charm. While they might not always earn a big laugh, they have a way of sticking with us. In some cases, they’re so unexpectedly clever that they circle back to being funny in their own unique way.

  • I had a beard when I was in college. My Dad told me, “What grows wild on the rest should not grow wild on the face.” A year later, he grows a beard. I reminded him what he said, he replied, “Do as I say, not as I do.” © mr_c***r / Reddit
  • Anytime we’re driving, and I see a bunch of cows, I always say, “Look, a flock of cows!”
    One of the kids: Herd of cows, dad.
    Me: Of course I’ve heard of them, there’s a flock of them right over there! © Zakish79 / Reddit
  • Dad was getting dressed one morning, and he asked, “Do you guys know why I'm wearing this belt today?” We all give him blank stares. He just looks at us and goes, “Because I don't have time to waist.”
  • Little kid: Dada, can you put my clothes on?
    Dad: Okay! (Starts dressing himself in child's clothes)
    Kid: No, put them on ME!
    Dad: Ohhh. (Folds clothes, places them on child's head) © Unknown author / Reddit
  • A mite lands on a fly.
    Fly asks: Are you a mite?
    Mite: I mite be!
    Fly: That's the worst joke I ever heard.
    Mite: I thought of it on the fly! © Vegasman20002 / Reddit
  • Today, a man knocked on my door and asked for a small donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water. © Kapi_ssb / Reddit
  • I’ve got this awful disease where I can’t stop telling airport jokes. My doctor says it’s terminal. © schiggy182 / Reddit
  • “Ya wanna hear a dirty joke...?”
    “Sure Dad.”
    “A white horse fell in the mud.”
    “That's not a dirty joke, Dad.”
    “Fine, you wanna hear a clean joke.”
    “Fine Dad, what?”
    “A muddy horse took a bath.” © Unknown author / Reddit
  • Did you hear about the two antennas that got married? The ceremony wasn't much, but the reception was incredible. © cmac4ster / Reddit

Whether these jokes made you laugh, smile, or just shake your head, there's no denying the staying power of a classic dad joke. Their charm lies in their simplicity and their ability to bring a little lightness to any moment.

