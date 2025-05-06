10+ Times Someone Was Treated Unfairly Until Karma Showed Up
We've all been there—someone cuts us off in traffic, a coworker takes credit for our idea, or a neighbor keeps letting their dog do its business on our lawn. Sometimes, the best payback isn’t big—it’s just brilliantly petty. Whether it’s a coworker, a rude neighbor, or a line-cutter finally getting what they deserve, these 10 stories prove that small acts of revenge can be oh-so-satisfying.
1.
“I caught my flatmate telling lies about me to some mutual friends. I made plans to move out the next month.
In the meantime, she went out of town for a week, and left her car parked in its usual spot in the parking lot. I threw birdseed on it every morning and evening, so when she came home, the birds wouldn’t leave her car alone.”
otefl / Reddit
2.
“I have a friend whose pumpkin\fall display at the end of his driveway would be run over by the neighborhood jerk. Happened every year. My friend decided to put a stop to it.
He withdrew money from his savings account so he would have enough to buy the largest pumpkin he could find, along with several large bags of Quikrete. Filled that puppy up and made a real pretty display.
The jerk broke the axle of his car when he hit that pumpkin. Could not drive away. My friend had his car towed away, too.”
cuddle********monstr / Reedit
3.
“I lived in an apartment with a roommate. We had neighbors who would throw crazy parties pretty frequently, often times during the week.
One day, my roommate who had to be awake early had enough and decided to piss on a metal pizza pan and stick it in the freezer. After a crazy party he pulled the pan out, and flipped it upside down giving him a frozen disc of piss, he then slid that disc under their door where it would melt on their fully carpeted entryway.
Woke up to them shouting at the people who crashed there about who pissed on the floor, what was wrong with them. Wish I could say they toned down their parties, but they didn’t and eventually got evicted. ”
Sharcbait / Reddit
4.
“My brother-in-law did something to irritate my wife back when they were in high school.
My wife turned off the TV, wrote ’broken’ on a piece of paper taped to the TV, shut off the power strip, and flipped the batteries around in the remote. Took my brother-in-law several days to figure it out.”
SteevyT / Reedit
5.
“I used to manage a Starbucks when one of my baristas asked a guy his name and he just flipped belittling her, called her stupid, etc. and didn’t give a name. Anyway, I take over the hand off drinks and place his drink just on the hand off with no words. (I’ll add it was a busy store with a lot of people waiting.)
I just keep putting drinks out for about 10/15 minutes and jerk walks up and picks up his drink that’s now lukewarm and goes ‘Is this mine?’ I just respond with ‘I don’t know, it doesn’t have a name on it.’”
Thejustinset / Reddit
6.
I was going through the security checkpoint at the airport when this lady decided she was too good to wait. She cut right in front of me. I tried telling her nicely that the line was at the back. She gave me a disdainful look, said, “I know where the end of the line is,” and then literally dropped her carry-on at the start of the conveyor belt and went straight to the security body check.
Since the line was long, we had to push our stuff forward until they reached the belt before going through the X-ray. She just assumed we would push her stuff for her.
At first, I did push her things along for a bit, but then I decided she deserved a lesson. So I skipped her bags. The people behind me saw what I did and did the same. When I got through security, I saw her anxiously looking around for her bag. She walked up to me and asked where her stuff was. I said, “No idea,” and walked away.
7.
“Back in the late 90s I worked at Best Buy and one Saturday a month we had to come in 3 hours before the store opened (so 7am) for a mandatory all store meeting where we watch the video from corporate, give out employee of the month awards, go over department goals, and the like. There was a guy in our department James who was a pretty bad worker and showed up to the meeting an hour late and the manager took him aside and fired him.
Well, apparently the manager didn’t watch him on his way out of the store, and he went into the break room and stuck his finger in every single doughnut they brought in for our break, so literally the only mild positive of getting up at 6 on Saturday was ruined. 20 years later and I still miss that doughnut.”
profJesusfish / Reddit
8.
“At my previous job, we had separate refrigerators for the different shifts. Our food was constantly being stolen or messed with.
One day, my buddy and I decided to make a nice cherry cheesecake... out of cooking lard. We finished it off with Graham cracker crust and cut a couple of slices out of it since we knew the thief wouldn’t be brazen enough to take the first bite. We never found out who the thief was, but we never had to worry about anyone messing with our food ever again.”
chiefpompadour / Reddit
9.
“My coworker sometimes throws out her lunch in the garbage can at my desk instead of her own, because she claims she can’t stand the smell of old ketchup that’s been sitting out for a couple hours. I’ve asked her several times to stop, but she will then just wait until I get up to go to the bathroom and do it, and hide my garbage can under my desk so she thinks I won’t see it.
Every time she does it, I wait until she goes to the bathroom, take out the little plastic container that she had ketchup in, and put it way in the back of her bottom desk drawer. There’s 6 in there now, the oldest is over a month old. So far, she hasn’t noticed the smell. Gonna keep doing it and see how long it takes her to notice.”
Brunurb1 / Reddit
10.
“My college roommate had a bad habit of leaving her things in piles on our bathroom floor until there was almost no space to walk to the bath or toilet. Not just clothes but change, jewelry, decks of playing cards, knitting needles, books, hairpins, scarves, earbud headphones, keys, etc.
One day, she left $40 scattered with the mess, so I put the money in one of her lesser-used bathroom drawers. Originally, I put it there to protect it from our third roommate and her friends. When I came home the next day and noticed that she was clearing her mess in an effort to find it, I decided not to tell her where the money was until our bathroom floor was spotless.
Afterwards, I decided it would be too awkward to tell her the truth, so I left the money wadded up in her hamper as I’d found it on the floor. She was ecstatic when she found it on laundry day. After that, her bathroom piles never got quite as big.”
beautifulexistence / Reddit
Revenge doesn’t have to be grand to be satisfying—sometimes, the smallest paybacks are the most rewarding. Whether harmlessly inconvenient or hilariously clever, these stories prove that a little pettiness goes a long way. Have your own petty revenge tale? Share it and keep the laughs going!