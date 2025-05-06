10+ Times Someone Was Treated Unfairly Until Karma Showed Up

I was going through the security checkpoint at the airport when this lady decided she was too good to wait. She cut right in front of me. I tried telling her nicely that the line was at the back. She gave me a disdainful look, said, “I know where the end of the line is,” and then literally dropped her carry-on at the start of the conveyor belt and went straight to the security body check.

Since the line was long, we had to push our stuff forward until they reached the belt before going through the X-ray. She just assumed we would push her stuff for her.

At first, I did push her things along for a bit, but then I decided she deserved a lesson. So I skipped her bags. The people behind me saw what I did and did the same. When I got through security, I saw her anxiously looking around for her bag. She walked up to me and asked where her stuff was. I said, “No idea,” and walked away.