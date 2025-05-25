10 Possible Pre-Cancer Symptoms That Are Better Not to Ignore
Pre-cancer means there are cells that have grown abnormally, causing their size, shape, or appearance to look different than normal cells. Pre-cancer that goes unchecked may ultimately become cancerous, so always pay attention to the warning signs of your body, and check them out with your doctor.
Disclaimer: Content is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute of medical advice. Seek guidance of your doctor regarding your health and medical conditions.
1. Changes in the skin
Actinic keratosis (AK) is a skin lesion that often appears as a scaly patch of rough skin, a loss or change in skin color, or another abnormal area. It is a common precancerous condition that may put patients at risk for developing skin cancer. AKs can resemble pimples, age spots, or chapped lips. They look like a rough patch of irritated skin or a rash, they can be characterized by a loss of color on the lips or a horn-like growth on the skin.
It is also important to pay attention to changes in moles. If you notice that the mole is asymmetrical, the edges are not smooth, or uneven, a variety of colors are present inside the same mole, or the color changes over time, or if the moles are larger than the size of an eraser on a pencil, a healthcare expert should be consulted.
2. Persistent mouth issues
Changes in oral health can signal potential problems. Frequent sores or blisters in the mouth can indicate oral cancers. White patches on the tongue, known as leukoplakia, can also signify precancerous conditions.
3. Unexplained weight loss
Weight fluctuations can be caused by a variety of factors; however, a loss of weight that is both persistent and unplanned may be an indication of underlying health problems, including illnesses that are precancerous. If you have a large loss of weight for which there is no apparent cause, visit a doctor.
4. Changes in bowel habits
Regular bowel movements are a sign of good health. If you experience persistent diarrhea or changes in stool consistency for more than a couple of weeks, it’s essential to consult a healthcare provider. Chronic diarrhea can indicate issues such as colorectal cancer or other gastrointestinal diseases.
If you experience frequent heartburn or indigestion that does not go away after making adjustments to your lifestyle, it may be an indication of illnesses such as Barrett’s esophagus, which is a pre-cancerous condition. The symptoms of persistent acid reflux should be discussed with a healthcare practitioner to establish the reasons and the best treatment.
5. Fatigue
Pre-cancerous diseases can be associated with fatigue that is persistent and cannot be explained. It’s important to make a distinction between normal tiredness and chronic fatigue. The best thing to do is to consult with your doctor and regularly go for routine checkups.
6. Fever at night
Certain characteristics of recurring fever can foretell a possible cancer connection. You should pay particular attention if: a fever happens mostly at night, you have no other signs of infection, and you experience night sweats.
7. Persistent cough
Pre-cancerous diseases in the respiratory system or throat may be related to a persistent cough or hoarseness that lasts for an extended period. Any changes that last for more than a few weeks should be investigated by a healthcare practitioner, even though these symptoms could have a variety of causes.
8. Difficulty in swallowing
It is possible that pre-cancerous disorders, such as Barrett’s esophagus or dysplasia in the esophagus, are associated with dysphagia, which is another name for difficulty swallowing. An evaluation by a medical professional is required if the difficulty in swallowing continues for an extended period, particularly if it is accompanied by pain or a decrease in weight.
9. Lumps
Any new lump or swelling in your body should not be ignored. While most lumps are benign, sudden changes in your body, like the appearance of a new lump or an increase in size of an existing one, should prompt further evaluation.
10. Irregular menstrual bleeding
Irregular menstrual bleeding, particularly bleeding that occurs after menopause, might be an indication of pre-cancerous disorders in the reproductive system. If you experience any unanticipated changes in your monthly patterns, bleeding between periods, or bleeding beyond menopause, you should make an appointment with a healthcare practitioner so that they may evaluate your condition further.
