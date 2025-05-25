10 Possible Pre-Cancer Symptoms That Are Better Not to Ignore

Actinic keratosis (AK) is a skin lesion that often appears as a scaly patch of rough skin, a loss or change in skin color, or another abnormal area. It is a common precancerous condition that may put patients at risk for developing skin cancer. AKs can resemble pimples, age spots, or chapped lips. They look like a rough patch of irritated skin or a rash, they can be characterized by a loss of color on the lips or a horn-like growth on the skin.

It is also important to pay attention to changes in moles. If you notice that the mole is asymmetrical, the edges are not smooth, or uneven, a variety of colors are present inside the same mole, or the color changes over time, or if the moles are larger than the size of an eraser on a pencil, a healthcare expert should be consulted.