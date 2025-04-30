10+ Ways the Body Shows It Might Be Low on Iron
Do you always feel tired, even after 8 hours of sleep? Do you feel dizzy when you stand up quickly? Are your hands cold even though it’s spring outside in oven mode? You’re not alone, and it’s not just your schedule. These could be the subtle whispers of a silent visitor: anemia.
Iron deficiency anemia is one of the most common diseases in the world, especially among women, and yet... it eludes us. Why is that? Because its symptoms are often disguised as “normal” things: fatigue, pallor, weak nails.
But your body is talking to you, and in this article we’ll help you listen. Here are 11 warning signs that you may have anemia and should not ignore. Spoiler: some of them may surprise you.
1. You feel excessive fatigue even after many hours of sleep.
- What happens inside your body?
When you have anemia, the amount of red blood cells (which carry oxygen) drops, which puts your muscles, brain, and all your organs into “energy saving mode.” No matter how much sleep you get, you never feel rested. You’re exhausted when you wake up, it’s hard to concentrate, and even getting on the subway is a formality that leaves you fuzzy.
- Helpful tip: Try adding iron-rich foods to your diet (such as red meat, lentils, cooked spinach, and liver) and combine them with vitamin C (orange juice, bell peppers, strawberries) to aid absorption. And don’t self-diagnose: a blood test is key.
- Curious fact: In the Middle Ages, women with pallor and fatigue were considered “melancholy in character”... But in reality, many probably had anemia. They carried the fame and the disease!
2. You are out of breath with nothing.
- What happens inside your body?
When you do activities that require some kind of exertion, like climbing stairs, your lungs work harder to get you oxygen, and your heart beats harder to get that oxygen everywhere. But if you don’t have enough red blood cells, there’s no point: every step you take feels like you’ve been doing CrossFit for no reason.
- Does this happen to you?
If you get short of breath when you walk fast, climb a few steps, or do a minimal activity like sweeping, don’t let it go. It’s not normal and could be a sign.
- Extra tip: Don’t overexert yourself. Listen to your body. And see a doctor. No “I’ll get over it.”
- Curious fact: Some professional athletes discover they have anemia because they can’t perform like they used to... Even though they train and sleep well.
3. You feel dizzy every time you stand up.
- What happens inside your body?
When you stand up abruptly, blood does not get to the brain as quickly if you are anemic, and this causes a feeling of dizziness or lightheadedness. It may only last a few seconds, but it happens again and again. It is the typical scene of getting out of bed and seeing little stars like in the cartoons.
- What can you do? Get up slowly. Sit on the edge of the bed, take a deep breath, stretch your feet, and then, yes, stand up. If the dizziness returns, get checked out. It could be something as simple (but important) as iron deficiency.
- Curious fact: In many ancient cultures, dizziness was considered a spiritual or mystical sign (“vision” type), when in fact the body was just saying, “I need oxygen, dude!”
4. You have headaches that come out of nowhere.
- What happens inside your body?
Without enough oxygen, the brain gets fussy. Literally. The result is frequent headaches, usually pressure headaches, as if you have an invisible headband squeezing your skull. It’s not always a migraine, but it’s annoying and persistent.
- What can you do?
If the pain is combined with other symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness, and paleness, it may be a sign of anemia. A clinical consultation and a simple analysis can clear up your doubts.
- Curious fact: Studies show that 20% of patients with chronic headaches have low iron levels. Your body is talking... and complaining loudly!
5. Your feet and hands feel very cold (even in the summer).
- What happens inside your body?
When oxygen is low, the body distributes it as best it can. Where does it go first? To the vital organs. And where doesn’t it go? To the extremities. That’s why your hands and feet feel like ice cubes, even when you’re out in the sun.
- What can you do?
Besides keeping warm and drinking warm liquids, look for this symptom to occur along with fatigue, paleness, and brittle nails. It might be a sign!
- Extra tip: This cold “inside” won’t be solved with thermal stockings: if it’s anemia, you need to treat the cause. A lab test will clear up any doubts.
- Curious fact: In traditional Chinese medicine, this symptom is associated with an imbalance of yin energy. To them, the body “cools down” when it lacks vital energy. In Western medicine, it may lack iron. Same symptom, different look!
6. You look paler than usual.
- What happens inside your body?
Paleness is one of the most visible signs of anemia. When hemoglobin (which gives your blood its red color) drops, your skin and mucous membranes lose color. You can see it on your cheeks, lips, gums, and even the inside of your lower eyelid (yes, you can look in a mirror and see if it is very white).
- What can you do?
You don’t have to use blush to hide it. Better: get an analysis and make sure everything is okay.
- Curious fact: In the 19th century, pallor was desirable because it was associated with the upper classes (who didn’t work in the sun). Many women even painted themselves with white powder... not knowing that this pallor could sometimes be a sign of disease. Things that happened.
7. Your nails are brittle and easily bent (or spoon shaped).
- What happens inside your body?
When the body is low in iron, it starts to conserve resources on what it considers “less vital”: nails, hair, and skin. That’s why your nails can become weak, break at the slightest blow, or even bend upward (like a spoon).
- How can you tell?
Look at your nails under the light — are they concave, dull, streaky, or do they break when you open a can? It’s not an accident. It’s time to pay attention to your iron stores.
- Curious fact: This concave shape is called koilonychia and is a classic sign of iron deficiency. Don’t worry, it’s reversible with treatment!
8. You experience fast or irregular heartbeats for no apparent reason.
- What happens inside your body?
As we mentioned earlier, when the body is low on iron, the heart goes into “compensation” mode: it starts to beat faster to try to get oxygen everywhere. This can result in palpitations, tachycardia, or an irregular heartbeat that can happen even when you’re sitting down to watch a show.
- What can you do?
You need to see your doctor immediately. Not all palpitations are serious, but don’t ignore them. It could be anemia.
- Fact that adds up: According to the Mayo Clinic, anemia can lead to heart complications if left untreated. So, yeah, better to get it checked out early and avoid major scares.
9. You are losing a lot more hair than usual.
- What happens inside your body?
Iron is the key to healthy hair. When it’s missing, the body prioritizes vital organs...and the scalp is left behind.
- How can you tell?
Check to see if the hair loss is diffuse (all over the scalp, not just in one area). If you notice more strands than usual in the shower or on your pillow when you wash your hair, that’s a clue.
- Helpful tip: Don’t despair over expensive hair treatments. Sometimes what your hair needs is in your bloodstream, not in the beauty aisle.
10. You have trouble concentrating (more than usual).
- What happens inside your body?
The brain needs oxygen to think, remember, and pay attention. If it doesn’t get enough, it gets sluggish, scattered, and? Yes, it gets a little stuck.
- How can you tell?
If you’ve been noticing more forgetfulness lately, finding it hard to follow a conversation, or just feeling like you can’t “keep your head on straight,” don’t treat it as a minor problem. If lack of concentration adds to fatigue and other symptoms on this list, something else may be going on.
- Curious fact: Some research links anemia to reduced cognitive responsiveness and short-term memory — you literally have a hard time thinking!
11. You feel like eating strange things (ice, dirt, or starch).
- What happens inside your body?
As strange as it sounds, this symptom has a name: pica. It’s a compulsive desire to chew or eat non-nutritious things like ice, chalk, paper, or even dirt. And one of the most common causes is iron deficiency.
- How can you tell?
Do you have a constant craving for dirt? Are you a fan of chewing ice cubes like candy? It’s not just a personal preference. It might be a sign to your body. See a doctor and tell them without shame: they are more used to it than you think.
- Curious fact: In some countries, pregnant women with anemia develop a craving for dirt or ashes. That’s how powerful the body’s message can be!
Anemia doesn’t scream; it whispers. That’s why it’s so easy to overlook, but also why it’s important to pay attention to your body’s signals. The good news is that there is a solution: a doctor’s visit, a blood test, and the necessary changes to your diet can make all the difference.
Want to know more? You can read this article about nutrient deficiencies that can affect women. Taking care of our health is not difficult if we pay attention to the right signs.