10 Women Share the Most Hilarious Questions They Were Ever Asked on a First Date
First dates are always unpredictable—you never know if you’ll meet your soulmate, a lifelong friend, or someone who leaves you completely baffled. Some women have walked away from first dates with stories so hilarious they had to be shared. Here are ten women recounting the most hilarious questions they were ever asked on a first date.
1. The keys to my heart… and my apartment?
This was set up by a friend, and it was the first time I met the guy. We spoke for about 10 minutes before he put a set of keys down on the table. I was confused, but he just proceeded to ask me if I wanted to move in with him. He wasn’t joking. When I asked if he always moved this fast, he said, ‘Only when I know it's love at first sight.’ Safe to say, I excused myself quickly.
2. Your kids seem great, but…
I had a guy ask me if I was really attached to my children. When I didn’t answer and just made a questioning face, he went on, ‘Because, you know, I’m not really into kids. But you seem nice, so maybe I can work with it?’ Work with what? My actual children? I told him, ‘Yeah, I’m kind of attached. They’re mine.’ Date over.
3. How many toes do you have?
He looked at my feet (I was wearing sandals) and asked, ‘Do you have all ten toes?’ I laughed, thinking it was a joke. Nope. Dead serious. He followed up with, ‘You’d be surprised how many people have an extra or are missing one.’ I never found out where that conversation was going.
4. Can I smell your hair?
A guy leaned in mid-conversation and asked, ‘Would it be weird if I smelled your hair? I just really love the scent of women’s shampoo.’ I told him it would absolutely be weird, and he just nodded like he expected my answer. Then he went back to eating his burger like nothing happened.
5. Would you rather be a horse or a dolphin?
Halfway through dinner, he hit me with, ‘If you had to choose, would you rather be a horse or a dolphin?’ I asked why those two specifically, and he said, ‘Because they both have strong social structures but totally different environments. It really tells me a lot about a person.’ I said dolphin, and he nodded thoughtfully, like he was writing a psychological evaluation.
6. Do you believe in love at first swipe?
We matched on a dating app, and this was our first in-person meet-up. The first thing he asked me—before even saying hello—was, ‘Do you believe in love at first swipe, or should I unmatch and try again?’ I appreciated the commitment to the joke, but I wasn’t feeling it.
7. What’s your credit score?
About fifteen minutes into the date, he casually asked, ‘So, what’s your credit score looking like?’ I asked if he was serious, and he said, ‘Yeah, I just think financial compatibility is really important.’ I told him I was financially compatible with myself and ended the date.
8. How do you feel about alien abductions?
I thought we were having a normal conversation about sci-fi movies, but then he got really serious and said, ‘Do you think aliens abduct people? And if they do, would you want to be taken?’ I said I wasn’t sure, and he told me he actually hoped he’d be abducted one day, but only if they were ‘nice aliens.’ I suddenly remembered I had somewhere else to be.
9. Do you think we’ll have beautiful children?
After only a few sips of our drinks, he asked, ‘Do you think our kids would be cute?’ I laughed, thinking he was joking, but he kept staring at me, waiting for an answer. I awkwardly said, ‘I don’t know, maybe?’ and he looked way too pleased. I left shortly after.
10. Can you guess my ex’s name?
This one still haunts me. He said, ‘I bet you can’t guess my ex-girlfriend’s name. I’ll give you three tries.’ I thought it was a joke, so I played along, but when I got all three guesses wrong, he dramatically sighed and said, ‘You were so close.’ I wasn’t even remotely close.
First dates are meant to be a chance to get to know someone, but sometimes they turn into comedy gold. While these women didn’t find love, at least they walked away with unforgettable stories!