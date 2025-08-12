“1000-lb Sisters” Star Shows Off Her New Body in a Swimsuit After Skin Removal Surgery
Tammy Slaton from 1000-Lb. Sisters used to weigh 725 pounds. Now, after losing over 500 pounds and going through skin removal surgery, she’s showing off her new body in a swimsuit, and fans are shocked. The before-and-after pics are unreal. Here’s a closer look at her weight loss journey and how she made such a massive transformation happen.
She started her weight loss journey in 2020.
Tammy and her sister Amy first appeared on TLC in 2020, weighing a combined 1,000+ pounds — Tammy at 608 lbs., Amy at 406. From the beginning, they were open about their struggles with food, health, and emotional eating.
“We were already trying to lose weight before the show even got a hold of us, so it was like the perfect opportunity,” Amy confessed in 2023. Viewers saw Tammy go up and down in weight over the years. Despite entering rehab, trying diets, and working with doctors, she couldn’t stick to it consistently at first. Food addiction, mental health, and a lifetime of unhealthy habits made it an uphill battle.
Things became truly terrifying for Tammy.
Tammy has been candid about growing up without access to healthy food. “I’ve always had a weight issue. I was born 9 lbs. 10 oz., and then I just kept gaining,” she confessed, and continued, “The microwave was our best friend. Ramen noodles, bowls of soup, things that were quick and easy—stuff that adds on carbs.”
Her struggle with food worsened after the loss of her grandmother, who had helped raise both her and Amy. “[We] took it hard and turned to food for comfort,” Tammy said, while Amy admitted, “I started eating my feelings.”
In 2021, after leaving rehab early, having lost 60 lbs. instead of her 100-lb. goal, Tammy’s health collapsed. She was hospitalized, placed on a ventilator, and put into a medically induced coma. Her weight had climbed to 725 lbs. Doctors doubted she would survive, but she did.
She finally qualified for surgery in 2022.
That brush with death turned her life around. “I wised up,” she said in 2023. Tammy entered a weight loss facility in Ohio, where she shed 180 lbs., bringing her weight down to 534 lbs., just enough to qualify for bariatric surgery. She underwent the procedure in the summer of 2022 and remained in the facility for more than a year.
The results were undeniable. “I’m feeling great! I’m thankful to be alive, and it’s fun to be progressing as much as I am,” she then revealed.
She lost over 500 pounds.
On the 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 7 premiere in April 2025, Tammy dropped a jaw-dropping update: “When I was at my heaviest, I was 700 plus lbs. Right now, I’m weighing in at 238. Everybody keeps telling me I’m looking smaller than Amy. That’s kind of hard to believe.”
Let that sink in: from over 725 to 238. That’s nearly 500 pounds gone. In July 2025, she posted a TikTok showing off her latest transformation with photos and a glowing smile. The comments were full of support and disbelief (in the best way). Fans couldn’t believe it was the same Tammy.
The skin removal surgery
Slaton finally took a huge step forward in her weight loss journey by undergoing skin removal surgery. After six years and shedding over 500 pounds, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star was overwhelmed with excitement but also nervous, especially about seeing herself without the excess skin. “I was really nervous for the skin removal surgery because I was really just kind of afraid of how I’m gonna feel looking at myself without the belly there,” she confessed.
The surgery, which lasted eight hours and removed more than 15 pounds of skin from her chin, arms, and lower stomach, was a milestone she worked hard to reach. Tammy also said, “I surprised the doctors with how well my body was healing. I ended up coming home from Pittsburgh, like, four days early.” Her speedy recovery surprised her doctors, and her siblings celebrated her transformation, marking a powerful new chapter in her life.
Tammy’s new life: seatbelts, swimsuits, and a “whole new world”
Tammy’s transformation goes way beyond the scale. She told that the small things mean the most now: “One of the big changes that I have gone through this past year is probably small to most people,” she said. “But for me, it was huge.”
She can now ride in the front seat of a car, walk without a walker, and sleep without oxygen.
“It felt like a whole new world,” Tammy said. “You’re experiencing everything from a different point of view. Instead of being the second person to see stuff, you’re the first person.”
Tammy Slaton’s story is real proof that transformation doesn’t happen overnight. It took years, a lot of pain, and a near-death experience to turn things around. But she did it, and she’s not just surviving anymore, she’s living.