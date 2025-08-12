“1000-lb Sisters” Star Shows Off Her New Body in a Swimsuit After Skin Removal Surgery

Tammy has been candid about growing up without access to healthy food. “I’ve always had a weight issue. I was born 9 lbs. 10 oz., and then I just kept gaining,” she confessed, and continued, “The microwave was our best friend. Ramen noodles, bowls of soup, things that were quick and easy—stuff that adds on carbs.”

Her struggle with food worsened after the loss of her grandmother, who had helped raise both her and Amy. “[We] took it hard and turned to food for comfort,” Tammy said, while Amy admitted, “I started eating my feelings.”

In 2021, after leaving rehab early, having lost 60 lbs. instead of her 100-lb. goal, Tammy’s health collapsed. She was hospitalized, placed on a ventilator, and put into a medically induced coma. Her weight had climbed to 725 lbs. Doctors doubted she would survive, but she did.