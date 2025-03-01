11 Little-Known Model Hacks That Keep Them Looking Effortlessly Stunning
Most of us have this impression that models only need to maintain their physique through dieting and exercise. Their job may seem very simple: they just have to stick to strutting down the runway, catching the spotlight, and posing for cameras. However, the reality is far more complex. Below are some lesser-known pieces of trivia from the modeling world, so you’ll know what it takes to succeed in this industry.
1. They go commando on the runway
Models often forgo underwear when wearing tight-fitting dresses or pants to ensure that no visible lines interfere with the outfit’s overall aesthetic. In some cases, G-strings are allowed as an exception.
Skipping undergarments also speeds up outfit changes. During fast-paced fashion shows, wasting time searching for underwear that matches each new look simply isn’t an option.
2. Tampon strings must be hidden or removed.
Since sanitary pads are too bulky and could show through their outfits, models must rely on tampons when on their period. However, even tampons come with their own challenges—if a model is wearing a short skirt, the string could accidentally be seen.
To avoid an embarrassing mishap, models either tuck the string in securely or remove it entirely before stepping onto the runway.
3. Fashion tape is a lifesaver.
4. Restroom breaks are off-limits during castings.
A famous model who has been featured in various beauty campaigns named Victoria Cain shared some of the weirder struggles models go through during castings. She said that even those on their period don’t step away for a bathroom break.
Victoria admitted that when she got her period right before a casting, she would wear black clothing to prevent any visible stains. The reason behind this restriction is simple: leaving the line could mean losing your turn.
With the competition being so fierce, participants can’t rely on other models to be their friends. If one decides to leave the queue for any reason, she risks being sent straight to the back upon return.
5. Post-show feasts are always welcome.
Having a good old slice of pizza after restricting themselves for weeks must taste like heaven. And that’s exactly what most models get to experience, as soon as the shows are over.
6. They cut off liquids 12 hours before a show.
Adriana Lima once revealed the extreme measures she took to prepare for lingerie shows. Nine days before the event, she would switch to a liquid-only diet, made out of protein shakes. To take things even further, she stopped drinking any liquids at all in the final 12 hours before walking the runway.
Here’s what a fashion editor for the British Victoria’s Secret shows had to say on these strict diets: “It’s like they’re training for a marathon... They are athletes in this environment — it’s harder to be a Victoria’s Secret model because no one can just chuck an outfit on you, and hide your lumps and bumps.”
7. Padding enhances their curves.
Many people wonder how curvy models achieve their dramatic hourglass figures with a tiny waist and full hips. The truth is simpler than you might think—most of them are naturally much slimmer than they appear.
To create a more sculpted silhouette, models strategically place padding to add volume to their bust, hips, and buttocks. Even plus-size models use this trick to create a more balanced look.
8. Eye drops help them stay fresh-faced.
Fashion week and other major events leave models with packed schedules, meaning they get up early and have to stay up late. Yet, they always seem to have bright, wide-awake eyes.
Each model has her own trick for looking refreshed. Duckie Thot, for instance, swears by eye drops and always makes sure to stay hydrated by drinking an entire bottle of water as soon as she wakes up.
9. Tattoos are discouraged but not completely banned.
Although tattoos are generally not favored in the modeling industry, some brands do seek out inked models. That being said, having too many tattoos can limit a model’s working opportunities.
This is why many models opt for subtle placements. For instance, Kaia Gerber, Gisele Bündchen, Adriana Lima, and Chanel Iman all have tattoos, but they’re so discreet that most people don’t even notice them. Kendall Jenner also jumped on the trend, recently revealing a tiny tattoo on her foot.
10. Plus-size models still have to watch their diet.
A common misconception is that plus-size models can eat whatever they want without worrying about their weight. In reality, maintaining their physique can be just as challenging, if not more, than it is for thinner models.
Curvy models must carefully manage their weight, ensuring they stay full-figured without becoming overweight. To achieve this, they follow strict but well-balanced diets that keep them within the industry’s preferred size range.
11. Models struggle with dandruff more than most people.
About half of all models deal with dandruff due to the constant hairstyling they have to go through. Frequent use of gels, sprays, and heated styling tools weakens their hair, leading to damage, split ends, and scalp issues.
Because of this, some models try to limit how often they wash their hair to give their scalp a chance to recover. Celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Nicola Peltz, and Gigi Hadid extend the time between washes for this very reason.
