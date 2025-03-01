11 Little-Known Model Hacks That Keep Them Looking Effortlessly Stunning

A famous model who has been featured in various beauty campaigns named Victoria Cain shared some of the weirder struggles models go through during castings. She said that even those on their period don’t step away for a bathroom break.

Victoria admitted that when she got her period right before a casting, she would wear black clothing to prevent any visible stains. The reason behind this restriction is simple: leaving the line could mean losing your turn.

With the competition being so fierce, participants can’t rely on other models to be their friends. If one decides to leave the queue for any reason, she risks being sent straight to the back upon return.