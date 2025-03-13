Jane Fonda, 87, Makes a Public Appearance, but One Detail Leaves Everyone Speechless

At the 2025 SAG Awards, Jane Fonda made an unexpected and commanding appearance, drawing attention not just for receiving the award but for the powerful message she delivered. It was her speech that truly stole the spotlight.

Taking a serious tone, Fonda addressed the importance of solidarity in the entertainment industry, emphasizing the role of unions and the need for collective strength in uncertain times.

She also tackled misconceptions around social awareness, boldly stating, "Empathy is not weak <...> And by the way, woke just means you care about other people." Her words resonated deeply with the audience, emphasizing the importance of understanding and caring of each other.