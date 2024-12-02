11 Lifehacks That Can Emphasize the Beauty of Mature Women

Beauty has no age. You can be beautiful, stylish and exciting at both the age of 20 or 50. And women all over the world prove it by their example. So, we decided to find out, what kind of tricks and secrets you can use to shine even more at a mature age. We found some recommendations from stylists and makeup artists.

Use brown eyeliner instead of black one.

Black eyeliner is, of course, a classic. But it has its pitfalls. It emphasizes dark circles under the eyes and makes the eyes look smaller. In addition, it is believed that everything that has a cold shade, adds age. This applies to hair color, for example. So, it is better to replace black eyeliner with brown one, because warm shades make the eyes brighter. Since the skin around the eyes becomes thinner over time, you should choose cream pencils that glide and blend well. It’s great if they contain moisturizing ingredients such as shea butter or cocoa butter.

Buy a quality bag.

A bag is a powerful accessory. If chosen correctly, it can become the cherry on the cake of your image or ruin it completely. Stylists believe that a woman with a quality bag always draws attention. Mature women are advised to avoid one-day trends. For example, a once fashionable plastic handbag of acid color is unlikely to add elegance, like a classic leather tote. It’s also better to stay away from huge shapeless bags that visually distort the proportions of the body and make the looks sloppy. It is also difficult to find anything in them. It’s worth investing in well-made classic accessories of medium size and neutral color without flashy details, like fringes or applications.

Shape your eyebrows.

One of the embodiments of youth is thick eyebrows. So there is an opinion that thin and barely visible eyebrows add years, so it is better to make them a little wider and more noticeable. With age, the hairs on the tails of the eyebrows disappear first, so it’s worth lengthening them with soft drawing. Beginners can start with eyebrow powder of a neutral shade, but not warm or golden, as these shades look too artificial and reddish on many people. You can also use the technique of Korean women who opt for a softer brow shape or simply leave them straight. It is believed that a natural brow shape is associated with youth, and it is great if it remains so in the mature age.

Take care of your lips.

As you age, your skin becomes thinner and drier, so it is better to use cosmetics that contain moisturizing ingredients. This is especially true for lipsticks: matte lipsticks give the effect of dry lips. When choosing a lipstick, make sure that it moisturizes. It is also good if it contains hyaluronic acid. But that’s not all. Over time, the lips become thinner, and wrinkles around them become more noticeable. And, let’s say, at 50 they need a completely different care than at 20. It’s worth regularly exfoliate your lips with a gentle scrub and use a lip balm. And it’s better to forget about drawing the contour with a pencil: it can emphasize the wrinkles around the mouth. It’s best to use cream lipstick of natural color, filling all the space of the lips. You can also add volume with this trick: apply a little lighter lipstick in the center of the upper and lower lips.

These photos show lip makeup with and without the use of a pencil. The woman changed just one detail, and what a difference it makes!

Prepare your skin for makeup.

Be sure to moisturize your skin before applying foundation. According to experts, mature women should moisturize their skin as the first stage of their makeup process. It’s worth avoiding any products that can crack on the skin. Makeup artists claim that the better prepared skin is key to a good makeup. You can start with a tissue mask, serum, cream or even a mask that doesn’t need to be washed off: this will add a healthy glow to the skin. And there’s an even cooler lifehack: try applying a drop of moisturizer on top of your foundation. This will create a rested face effect and your skin will glow without highlighters.

Use blush and shadow correctly.

Makeup artists believe that cream blushes are simply created for mature skin. They give a slight moist sheen, which makes the skin look more youthful. It is recommended to apply the blush with fingertips, and then spread with a sponge or brush. It is also important to know where to add blush. They should be applied to the “apples” of the cheeks, and in no case on the sides or as contouring — it will instantly make you look older. Stylists believe that a little shine can make the skin look radiant and fresh. So don’t be afraid of shimmer shadows or highlighters to “revitalize” your face. Shadows with reflective glitter make the eyes brighter. You can apply just a tiny bit of this product to the center of your eyelids and enjoy how spectacular it looks. Highlighter, on the other hand, should be applied to the highest parts of your cheekbones.

Don’t be afraid of bright colors.

While some people are convinced that mature ladies should forget about bright colors in their wardrobe, others think the other way around. Bold shades and prints can add personality and expression to an image. If you want to wear something bright next to your face, it’s great to know which tones are the most winning to accentuate your features and freshen up your complexion. To do this, you need to determine whether your skin tone is cool or warm. Check the color of the veins on your arm. People with cool skin tones tend to have blue veins, while those with warm skin tones tend to have green veins. Ladies with a cold type should look for bold blue shades, ice blue or pink, lavender or ruby. Rich autumn shades, like peach, coral, orange, gold and bright red look great on warm types.

Avoid shapeless skirts.

If you need a stylish skirt for all occasions, look for elegant, figure-enhancing options. And avoid anything shapeless, made of rough, loose fabrics like tweed or crimplene. To choose the most successful skirt, determine your body type. Ladies with a pear or hourglass figure are recommended to wear a knee-long pencil skirt or the one slightly below the knee. Women, whose figure belongs to the apple type, should look for skirts with a high waist or those that have an A-silhouette. Ladies with a tummy can wear a skirt with a flap. And yes, if you are proud of your legs, you can safely wear a mini.

Get rid of fleece sweatshirts.

Yes, fleece clothing is very comfortable. But it’s believed to add years to its wearers. Instead, it’s best to choose a free, long cardigan. It is universal, and you can wear it to both a party or an ordinary walk. Ladies with an hourglass figure are recommended to wear elongated versions with a belt. If you want to emphasize the waist, choose shorter cardigans. They also add femininity and retro chic. To create a relaxed image, it’s worth looking at oversize variants. A long warm cardigan can also be worn instead of a coat during the cool season. But avoid options with hoods and big buttons: they often look unserious and somewhat childish.

Get rid of baggy clothes.

Trendy looks created on the basis of loose clothes, of course, sometimes look cool and tempt you to dress the same way. Many people are still sure that you can hide everything that you do not like under the clothes like this, but in fact everything turns out to be quite the opposite. It is believed that it’s best to refrain from baggy clothes in mature age. There is one exception though. You can wear oversize, but in balance. That is, if you choose a loose jumper, balance it with narrow trousers. And if you want to flaunt wide trousers, choose a tight top.

Don’t forget your hands.

Be sure to take care of your hands on a regular basis. It’s not for nothing that they say that it is the hands that most often give away age. With age, the already thin skin on your hands becomes even thinner, and veins and age spots become more noticeable. For daily care, it is recommended to use a cream with retinol or at least a moisturizing cream. At night, it’s better to apply cream in a thicker layer. And don’t forget to apply sunscreen to your hands too. As for manicure, there are no special restrictions. Mature ladies are only advised to avoid dark nail polishes. It is believed that these colors, especially black, dark blue, blue-red and purple, visually age hands. And all because they make the dullness of the skin and pigment spots more visible. It’s better to opt for nude shades, or a neutral or clear coating.