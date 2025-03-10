11 Little-Known Hygiene Practices From the Past That Are Unlikely to Be Found in Historical Novels

It is believed that in the Middle Ages the streets were extremely unsanitary and people used the toilet wherever they wanted. In fact, the law required residents and visitors to use public toilets or their own premises. Violators could get a serious reprimand. Often the toilet room was set up on the second or third floor, connected by a drainage pipe to the cesspit.

Some crafty people tried to save money and didn’t install pipes, causing all the waste to pour directly into the yard and accumulate against the walls of neighboring buildings. Other homeowners cleaned their cesspits too infrequently, causing them to overflow. This caused serious conflicts between householders, so in the 13th century London introduced legislation to regulate the location of cesspits and toilets.