23 hours ago
11 Scary Sleek Nail Ideas to Get Into the Halloween Spirit

Finding the right nails this Halloween can tie any costume together. Whether it’s a long, dark stiletto set to pair for your witchy outfit or a velvet green manicure to complement your Princess Fiona fit. Either way, you’re bound to find some spooky inspo here.

1. Black stilettos.

Whenever you picture a witch, her nails are likely going to be black, pointy, and long, just like these scary stilettos. For a little more thrill, you can paint a thin red flame on your black talons or make it into a blood marble design to add a bit more depth to your spooky fit.

2. Drippy blood design.

While most people like to go big on Halloween, you can opt for a minimal, yet elegant drippy blood design to pair with any costume of your choice, whether you’re going as a zombie, nurse, or vampire. It’s perfect for those who already have a neutral set, since all you have to do is drip some red to create the effect.

3. Halloween art.

With these nails, you won’t even need a costume. They’re an ideal over-the-top manicure for those looking to embrace spooky season in all its glory. Add a “BOO!” on one of the nails, maybe a mini ghost on another, and tie it all together with the dark swirls mixed with pumpkin orange, and you’ve got a full-on Halloween nail look.

4. Ghostly marble design.

This chic manicure set will best fit a ghost, siren, or werewolf costume. It’s reminiscent of a hazy day, while painting some darkness at the edges to keep it bold for the season. It also resembles wisps of black smoke on a white canvas.

5. Velvet swamp.

This velvety green set offers a slime-like appearance. The shiny look is called a cat-eye manicure. A nail tech will use magnetic nail polish to achieve it, by applying it then using a magnet to swirl around the metal particles in the polish.

6. Skeleton nails.

If you’re rocking a skeleton costume, what better nail set would complement them than these x-ray bad boys. It’ll look like your nails are an x-ray screening the tips of your finger. It’s out-of-the-box and will match well with any other dark costume on your mind.

7. Vampy red.

If you’re looking for dark, gothic, and vampy tones while remaining minimal, a solid dark cherry coat is perfect. It’s timeless and looks effortlessly elegant, not only for Halloween, but for the fall season. You can add extra length to your nails for a more dramatic look, or keep it short and round if you’re not used to long nails.

8. Ghost peek-a-boo.

For those who prefer their Halloween with a side of cute, ghost-themed nails are a timeless classic. Create a soft, milky white as your base. Then, add a few ghosts peeking shyly from the side of a nail, one with a tiny “o” for a mouth in surprise, and a playful wispy tail. It’s a whimsical look that’s hauntingly delightful.

9. Witchy night.

Channel your inner sorceress with a manicure that captures the essence of magic.

Start with a base of charcoal black, forest green, or a deep plum. Then, add a flaky top coat that shifts from purple to blue to green, a scattered holographic glitter, or a chrome powder in gunmetal gray. It’ll transform your nails into a celestial portal. Accent your nails with delicate moon phases and tiny stars.

10. Fortune teller nails.

The fortune-teller theme is rich with details. Think deep burgundies, royal purples, and gold accents. Nail art can feature intricate elements like eye-of-providence symbols (the all-seeing eye), celestial bodies (crescent moons and suns), and delicate mystic patterns. Alternatively, you can keep it simple with a chrome purple and wear lots of rings to complete the mystical costume.

11. Halloween French nails.

A Halloween-themed French nail look might just be what you need if you’re not sure what to pick. You can incorporate black, pumpkin orange, and ghost white tips. Then, add a bunch of details, like a spiderweb, mini jack-o-lanterns, some spots, and a few ghosts hiding here and there.

The right set of nails can tie your Halloween costume together perfectly. For those going with a vampy or witchy look, you can’t go wrong with long and dark. Meanwhile, for those opting to go costume-free, these nails alone are just enough to get you into the spooky season’s spirit. Speaking of which, check out these costumes that took it to the highest level.

