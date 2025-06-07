11 Small Secrets That Grew Into a Big Hot Mess

I’m 30 now, but this started when I was around 27, during a phase where I was trying really hard to be one of those “put-together adults.” I bought a 12-pack of sparkling water because, you know, that’s what the cool people were drinking. The first sip tasted like someone whispered the word “fruit” into a cup of TV static. Absolutely disgusting. But I had already posted it on my Instagram story with the caption: “New addiction lol.”

And that was the beginning of my downfall. Friends started bringing sparkling water over when they visited. Coworkers stocked it in the office fridge “because I liked it.” My girlfriend (now fiancée) thought it was cute how “into sparkling water” I was, so she bought me more for Christmas.

Now, I’m in too deep. Anyway, if you’re young and reading this: never lie about your beverages. That stuff will haunt you. © VryCuteAjaBharDuChut / Reddit