11 Times Dinner Plans Turned Into an Unforgettable Disaster
Cooking
22 hours ago
Whether you’re cooking at home or dining out, plenty of things can unexpectedly go wrong. Sometimes, these moments lead to frustration, while other times, they turn into great stories to share later. Either way, food adventures are always full of surprises.
1. “Most expensive restaurant I’ve ever been to. Chef literally made the starter in our hands.”
2.
- I invited a girl to a fancy restaurant. When the waiter came toward us, she suddenly rushed off to the restroom. As our meals arrived, she “accidentally” dropped her phone and ducked beneath the table.
I quietly approached the waiter and asked, “Do you know the girl I’m with?” He chuckled, shaking his head. “Yeah, she’s my sister. She’s been avoiding me all night because she thinks I’ll tease her about her new boyfriend.”
Turns out her brother had told embarrassing childhood stories to her previous dates, and she hoped to avoid the same fate with me.
3. “One of the courses at my wife’s fine dining experience in India.”
4.
- I planned a cozy dinner to introduce my boyfriend to my mom. He seemed unusually quiet, but I brushed it off as nerves. I went to the kitchen to grab dessert, and when I came back, I caught them whispering. My mom’s voice was sharp as she said, “You can’t date her, she’s my daughter!”
My chest tightened. It turned out they had briefly dated but never got serious, and neither of them knew they’d cross paths again like this. I acted like I didn’t hear anything, but the tension in the room was unbearable. We broke up a few weeks later, and I never told either of them that I knew.
5. “I watched my fries drift away because someone else wanted fried zucchini.”
6.
- We went to a small restaurant in a small town. My brother ordered chicken strips and I ordered a burger. We were eating, and I noticed my burger was a bit pink in the middle, but I didn’t worry.
Suddenly, my dad looked at my brother and freaked out; his chicken strips were completely raw in the middle. You know how raw chicken has that transparency/pinky look? It looked just like that with some breading. We ended up not paying for any of the food. © AbsoluteTrash_ / Reddit
7. “My girlfriend ordered a tomato salad at a restaurant.”
8.
- Ordered a lemonade at a restaurant, and the drink came out with a spoon for mixing it. I pulled out the spoon to find a baby roach melted to the back of the spoon, probably from getting steamed in the dishwasher.
I told the server what I saw, and he took it back. When he brought me another one, I checked the spoon again. It was the same spoon, and he just scraped off HALF the roach. Complained to the manager and all they did was offer a free soda. © Unknown author / Reddit
9. “This $10 cheesy garlic bread I bought tonight”
10.
- I was on spring break in the Bahamas and eating at a hotel restaurant at a large outside patio. There was a sudden strong rainstorm, which wasn’t so bad since we were under cover.
However, all the water going into the drain caused a massive herd of cockroaches to flood out of the drain and onto the patio. I remember quickly putting my feet up. I think we ran away from our table until the cockroach flood dissipated. © ILoveCreatures / Reddit
11. “Size of the pasta dish I ordered in a fancy hotel in India”
Mixing cooking and family can be a recipe for chaos. If you think that sounds exaggerated, just wait until you see these real-life kitchen disasters. Check out 10 Times a Kitchen Fail Became Full-Blown Family Drama.
