12 Celebrity Dads Who Welcomed Babies After Turning 50

New dads are getting older and older! The average age in the US increased by 3.5 years, and it’s currently at 30.9 years old. But that’s not all. According to researchers, 9% of newborns’ fathers are also at least 40 years old. This is a trend that we see with famous men, although some of them had had kids before. Still, there are plenty of male celebrities that welcomed a baby well past 50.

Hugh Grant, 58

Lionel Guericolas / Starface/STARFACE PHOTO /East News

Hugh Grant’s journey into fatherhood began unexpectedly in 2011 at the age of 51, with his then girlfriend Tinlan Hong. In an interview, he revealed the pregnancy was a surprise, though one he was happy with. However, since then, his family has grown considerably, and he currently has five children in total—two with Hong and three with his current wife Anna Eberstein. Grant’s youngest child was born in January 2018 when he was 58 years old.

Michael Douglas, 58

, © michaelkirkdouglas / Instagram Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News

Michael Douglas took his first steps in fatherhood after the birth of his son Cameron, in 1978, whom he shares with his first wife, Diandra Luker. Following his divorce, he married actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, and together they welcomed son Dylan Michel in 2000 and daughter Carys Zeta in 2003, when Douglas was already 58 years old.

Bruce Willis, 59

Bruce Willis, father to five daughters, including three with ex-wife Demi Moore, grew his family at the age of 57 with the arrival of daughter Mabel Ray. Two years later, he and his wife Emma Heming welcomed yet another daughter, Evelyn Penn. Despite his diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia, a rare condition, the entire tight-knit family remains supportive.

Jeff Goldblum, 64

, © jeffgoldblum / Instagram Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

Jeff Goldblum, now 71, revealed that he never entertained the idea of parenthood until meeting his wife, Emilie Livingston. At 62, he became a first-time dad to their son Charlie Ocean, and in April 2017, their family expanded with the arrival of River Joe.

Clint Eastwood, 66

AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN/East News

The Eastwood family is huge! Veteran actor Clint Eastwood is a father to six daughters—Laurie, Kimber, Alison, Kathryn, Francesca, and Morgan—and two sons—Kyle and Scott. Spanning over four decades, his children’s ages range from Laurie (69) born in 1954, to Morgan (27) born in 1996. By then, Eastwood was already 66 years old.

Rod Stewart, 66

Rod Stewart, the iconic singer, has eight children with five different mothers, which surely makes for an interesting family dynamic. His youngest, Aiden Patrick, was born to his current wife Penny Lancaster in February 2011 when Stewart was 66. With four daughters and four sons spanning ages from 59 to 13, Stewart’s family is the perfect example of a broad generational spectrum.

Steve Martin, 67

Invision/Invision/East News

Steve Martin, renowned for his comedic brilliance in films like Parenthood and Father of the Bride, actually only became a dad in real life when he was 67 years old. He and his wife, American writer Anne Stringfield, welcomed daughter Mary in 2012.

George Lucas, 69

Castel Franck/ABACA/Abaca/East News

George Lucas, who’s better known for creating the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises, adopted his first three children, including Amanda, with his then wife Marcia Lou Griffin, and Katie and Jett, whom he adopted as a single parent. It was only at the age of 69 that Lucas welcomed his first biological kid with current wife Mellody Hobson. The child, a daughter named Everest, was born in 2013.

Richard Gere, 70

Richard Gere was a first-time father back in 2000, with his second wife, Carey Lowell. They welcomed a son named Homer. His third wife Alejandra Silva welcomed their first son together, Alexander, in 2019, followed by the birth of their second son in 2020, whose name remains unknown. By the time of the birth of Gere’s second child, he was already 70.

Mick Jagger, 73

Charles Sykes/Invision/East News

The famed singer of the Rolling Stones became a dad to a son at 73 in 2016. Although it’s his eighth child, it’s his first with his girlfriend, ballerina Melanie Hamrick. Now at 80, Jagger’s other children range from ages 24 to 53, including sons James, Gabriel, and Lucas, and daughters Karis, Jade, Elizabeth, and Georgia May. But his family is even bigger! He also has five grandchildren and became a great-grandfather in May 2014.

Robert DeNiro, 80

In May 2023, Robert De Niro welcomed his seventh child, Gia Virginia Chen De Niro, with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen. The moment is even more special once you realize there’s a 51-year age gap between the actor’s oldest and youngest offspring. Besides Gia, De Niro’s is the father of Drena, 52, and Raphael, 47, with his first wife Diahnne Abbott; twins Aaron and Julian, 28, with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith; and Elliot, 26, and Helen, 12, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

Al Pacino, 83

Gilbert Flores/Broadimage/Broad Image/East News

At the astounding age of 83, Hollywood icon Al Pacino celebrated the arrival of his fourth child with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah in June 2023. Pacino, whose three older children are already adults, shares a daughter, Julie Marie, aged 34, with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant, and 23-year-old twins, Anton and Olivia, with Beverly D’Angelo.

