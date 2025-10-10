12 Comics That Show What Happens Behind the Scenes of Different Professions

Behind every work result, there is a person with their emotions, difficulties, and amusing incidents. Often, we don’t see the whole picture, perceiving professions as a set of functions. This article is an attempt to show the human side of various professions through the art of comics.

1. At the appointment, she easily navigates women’s health, but when in the supermarket, a neighbor asks about a rash on her leg... she wants to respond, “Dear, my specialization is gynecology, and maybe it’s best for me to go to a deserted island.”

2. A cashier should remain calm all the time. But sometimes even this kind of patience can break...

3. And a teacher can conquer a toy rebellion in the kindergarten, but at home, a new mission is waiting for her — to draw decorations for the morning performance.

4. She creates perfect nails for clients, but at home her own hands scream, “Vacation!” And her friends and family don’t understand why she gets so tired from her “easy” work.

5. At work, he battles bugs in thousands of lines of code, and at home, his mom asks him to “fix bugs” in the grandma’s phone.

6. He is used to doing everything perfectly, but at what cost?

7. He always captures cool and memorable moments... but at his own wedding, he wants to live them, and let others capture them.

8. During the day, she creates perfect contouring and smokey eyes on her clients’ faces, while in the evening her own face is adorned only with a sleep mask.

9. All day long, she listens to other people’s problems in a cozy office, and in the evening at a friendly party, she faces the main question, “Guess what I’m thinking about right now?”

10. He seems so muscular and healthy... But in reality, he sometimes gets tired of this regimen and healthy eating.

11. A hotel administrator is happy to help every guest. However, at home, he is troubled by requests from relatives: discounts, free accommodation, and other “special” offers.

12. A chef in a restaurant is a true artist, creating masterpieces on a plate, but when he comes home, his only desire is to order food for delivery.