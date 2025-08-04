15 Relatable Comics That Prove the Future Is Already Here

20 years ago, could we have imagined that with just one device it would be possible to buy absolutely anything, including cooked food; control appliances; pay utility bills; call specialists; and even earn money? Yes, the world has changed, and what once seemed fantastic has now become an ordinary thing. So we decided to draw comics about it.

Instead of loyalty cards, we use apps more and more often. They download and store the history of all our purchases. So, you can easily get caught in the act.



With the advancement of technology, finding out if you have switched off your iron has become much easier.

Getting a taxi is easy nowadays: just a couple of taps on the phone screen. But in the past, it could only be called through a dispatcher and sometimes you had to wait for a very long time.

Excursions have reached a new level.

You can move into a rented accommodation without meeting the owner. It is very convenient, and you don’t have to wait for each other.

No more frantically searching for your wallet in your bag: you can pay with your phone, your watch and even your smile.

Thanks to baby monitors, you can see how your children are doing at any time.

Almost all appliances have become smart. Even irrigation can now be controlled with your phone.

Wireless headphones allow you to move around your flat seamlessly. No need to take them off and interrupt the viewing experience.

Now there are voice assistants that can find anything online and even tell a child a story.

Arguing about some things has become more difficult, as the correct answer can easily be found online.

Not all restaurants have robot waiters, of course. But very few people can be surprised with them now.

Thanks to 3D printing, any figure can be ordered and printed. Even your own.

You can get a professional photo from the comfort of your own home. All you have to do is show the artificial intelligence your ordinary photo and ask it to turn it into a studio photo.

Technology has made everyday life easier. Just set it up and you’ll have hot food and coffee, clean floors and dishes waiting for you in the morning.