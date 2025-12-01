I Helped a Friend Have a Child — Now He Wants a Relationship I Never Agreed To

His mother CLEARLY LAID OUT YOUR INVOLVEMENT IN THIS. SPERM DONOR ONLY. WHY she didn't try to adopt instead, is beyond me. Enough children are abandoned. However YOU DID NOT ABANDON HIM. He is BIOLOGICALLY your son, NOTHING MORE. You had an AGREEMENT WITH HIS MOTHER, NOT HIM. She had NO RIGHT TO TELL HIM WHO YOU ARE, WITHOUT TALKING WITH YOU FIRST. You also DON'T OWE HIM ANYTHING. He may try to contact YOUR CHILDREN and you might want to get in front of this. If only to protect them from what he may say, describing your involvement in a negative light. There was NO REASON for her to tell him anything about you. She could have just said that she didn't know your name as a sperm donor, and she could find out about medical information IF NEEDED. HOW could he have sent you a message if you had moved so far away? A paid background check would have given him your address, most likely. Did you really think that you would be able to walk away? It's not like you were an ANONYMOUS DONOR. It should have occurred to you SOMETIME IN THOSE 22 YEARS, that you would have to face him. You may have thought you were HELPING a friend, but dude, you made THE BIGGEST MISTAKE OF YOUR LIFE. Nothing GOOD will ever come of this, no matter HOW good your intentions were.