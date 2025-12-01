His mother CLEARLY LAID OUT YOUR INVOLVEMENT IN THIS. SPERM DONOR ONLY. WHY she didn't try to adopt instead, is beyond me. Enough children are abandoned. However YOU DID NOT ABANDON HIM. He is BIOLOGICALLY your son, NOTHING MORE. You had an AGREEMENT WITH HIS MOTHER, NOT HIM. She had NO RIGHT TO TELL HIM WHO YOU ARE, WITHOUT TALKING WITH YOU FIRST. You also DON'T OWE HIM ANYTHING. He may try to contact YOUR CHILDREN and you might want to get in front of this. If only to protect them from what he may say, describing your involvement in a negative light. There was NO REASON for her to tell him anything about you. She could have just said that she didn't know your name as a sperm donor, and she could find out about medical information IF NEEDED. HOW could he have sent you a message if you had moved so far away? A paid background check would have given him your address, most likely. Did you really think that you would be able to walk away? It's not like you were an ANONYMOUS DONOR. It should have occurred to you SOMETIME IN THOSE 22 YEARS, that you would have to face him. You may have thought you were HELPING a friend, but dude, you made THE BIGGEST MISTAKE OF YOUR LIFE. Nothing GOOD will ever come of this, no matter HOW good your intentions were.
I Helped a Friend Have a Child — Now He Wants a Relationship I Never Agreed To
We make choices thinking we understand the consequences, but sometimes even the most carefully thought-out decisions can backfire, even if they started out as kindness. One Bright Side reader, Nathan (42, M), learnt this the hard way.
Here’s his story in his own words:
Years ago, one of the girls in my friend group confided in me that she wanted to have a baby, with or without a partner. She was independent, practical, and certain about what she wanted out of life. When she asked if I would consider donating so she could start a family, it caught me off guard.
We had long conversations about it. Not emotional ones, but thoughtful ones. She was clear: this wasn’t a request for a relationship or co-parenting. She didn’t want the complications of custody, involvement, or blurred roles. She simply wanted a child she could raise on her own.
At that time, it seemed like a reasonable request.
It didn’t seem like a big deal at that time, so I agreed. When her son, Ryan, was born, I was there, not as a father, but as a friend. I visited, held him, and watched her settle into motherhood with confidence and joy. And then I moved on. I got married and had kids of my own, rarely thinking about Ryan. I saw him occasionally at gatherings or birthdays when our friend groups overlapped, but he was just my friend’s son. My family and I eventually moved to the East Coast and over time, my ties with my friend also dwindled.
An unexpected message.
Over the years, I rarely gave a second thought about Ryan. He meant nothing to me but when he turned twenty-two, he reached out to me directly for the first time. His message was thoughtful and careful, the way someone writes when they’ve rehearsed what they want to say for a long time. He said he had spent years wondering about the other half of where he came from and his mom had finally told him. He said he wanted to get to know me and ’bond’.
I had to set expectations.
I replied as kindly as I could. I told him I cared about him in the limited way the situation allowed, but I wasn’t his parent and didn’t want to disrupt the life he and his mother built. I suggested that if he needed medical history or factual information, I would give it but I didn’t want a family relationship. He responded politely, saying he understood. For a while, things were quiet, and I hoped the conversation had given him closure.
But it wasn’t enough.
A few months later, a mutual acquaintance mentioned that Ryan had been asking people for my address. He hadn’t told me he wanted to visit. He hadn’t asked whether I was comfortable with it. He was simply trying to find a way to show up. That discovery left me unsettled. Not because he was dangerous, but because the original agreement, the boundary that shaped this entire situation, suddenly felt ignored. I wasn’t his father but he was acting like I was.
The final blow.
I decided to reach out to him and put an end to this. But when I called his tone was different. He said he would leave me alone if I included him in my will. At first, I thought I misunderstood. Before I could respond, he said, “I’m your son too, whether you like it or not.” There was no discussion in that statement, only expectation. I realized then that we weren’t talking about curiosity or identity anymore. We were dealing with a claim.
I did what I had to do to protect my family.
I immediately hung up and ignored his calls and messages. Then I hired a lawyer and got a restraining order against him. I also called up his mother and got an official statement that I was nothing more than a donor. I heard Ryan and his mom are no longer on good terms because of this. Some of our other friends think I was too harsh; they say that all he had wanted was a father figure and while I do feel for him, I’m not his father. I never agreed to be and I don’t think my real children need to suffer because of a mistake I made in my 20s. Am I wrong?
Nathan
Thank you Nathan for sharing a painful situation with us. Here’s our take on it:
- Remember that biology alone doesn’t define connection or responsibility. A parental role isn’t created the day a child is conceived. It develops through time, emotional presence, shared experiences, and commitment. If someone wasn’t involved in raising a child, it’s natural that the adult bond may not exist. It’s okay to acknowledge that without guilt.
- Acknowledge their feelings without abandoning your own. Someone reaching out may be searching for identity, belonging, or closure. It’s human to empathize with that but empathy doesn’t mean sacrificing your boundaries. You can care about someone’s emotional experience while still choosing not to participate in the relationship they want.
- In the future, always have a legal contract in place for situations like this. Verbal promises and trust can feel enough at the moment but as time passes, memories fade, intentions shift, and emotional stakes can increase. A proper donor agreement helps clearly define what the donation means (and doesn’t mean) long-term.
Comments
I was all ready to be on the bioson's side here ... your agreement was with his mother, and she honored it, and now he's an adult, that agreement is now at an end. You'll have to make a new agreement with this man, who is not now, and never really was, just an extension of his mother. However, when he brought up your will, he showed his hand. He doesn't want a father, or to get to know his biodad, or any honorable desire ... he wants a claim on another estate, a way to grasp for money. This deserves no consideration whatsoever. Your communication with his mother should protect your kids from this little grasper making a claim, and certainly if you redo your will in such a way as to explicitly bar him from inheriting, you should be fine. The restraining order, while perhaps a bit too far, isn't completely unreasonable ... this young man's resentment and sense of entitlement may well lead him to harass your family or even try to harm you or them. He's already shown himself to be a lier and money grubber, and it's only a short trip from their to harasser or worse. Try to have no further communication with him, and do everything possible to stop him from finding your address, as the goal of this may have been to kill you before you could alter the will. Make sure his mom is aware of all the facts, also, you may need her help before the end.
You were a some donor not a dad. I agree with the restraining order. He didn't want a dad he wants money. Put your kids in a trust so he can't get anything. I could understand if he wanted medical info or if you were in a relationship with his mom but you were and are a sperm donor.