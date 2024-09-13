12 Essential Makeup Trends Taking Over Fall 2024

Makeup trends evolve with each season, often transforming our entire look. A quick Google search reveals that this fall brings some bold and intriguing styles, including the return of a few nostalgic favorites from the 2000s. We’ve gathered the must-know beauty trends for fall 2024 to help you stay stylish and effortlessly on point.

1. Dark lips

Although shades of pink and a classic red were staples in the past, berry and plum lips are a standout trend for fall 2024. These deep, jewel-toned shades like raspberry, blackberry, and plum add a touch of drama and sophistication, perfect for the cooler months. Whether in a matte, satin, or glossy finish, these colors flatter a wide range of skin tones and can be worn for both day and night looks. The key to nailing this trend is precision—clean, defined edges ensure the dark hue stays sharp and polished, making the lips the focal point of any makeup look.

2. Faux freckles

Faux freckles are a playful trend for Fall 2024, adding a natural, sun-kissed vibe to your makeup. Using a brow pencil or freckle pen, small, uneven dots are applied across the nose and cheeks for a youthful, fresh look. Paired with dewy skin, they give an effortless, charming touch to any makeup style.

3. Big, bushy eyebrows

Natural, bushy brows are in the spotlight, embracing a raw, untamed aesthetic. This trend focuses on enhancing your natural brow shape, letting them grow out for a fuller, textured look. Instead of heavily sculpted arches, the goal is to keep brows soft and fluffy, brushing them up with minimal product to maintain their wild, organic feel.



Brow gels, clear or tinted, are key to setting them in place without losing that carefree vibe.

4. Cool frosty eyes

© Karolina Biloshenko / Pexels , Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection / Everett Collection/EAST NEWS , MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection / Everett Collection/EAST NEWSMICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News

Black eyeliner and eyeshadow may have been timeless staples, but this year they’re stepping aside for cooler, icy tones with a touch of shimmer. Frosty eye makeup is making a massive return for Fall 2024, bringing back the cool, icy shimmer of the early 2000s. This look features light-reflecting shades like icy blues, silvers, and frosty whites applied across the lids for a fresh, ethereal vibe. It’s perfect for adding a hint of sparkle to your everyday makeup or creating a bold, winter-inspired look for special occasions.

5. Bold blush

Blush is getting a major spotlight this season, with bright, pigmented cheeks being the focus. Shades like bright pink, coral, berry, and peach are applied generously, blending up towards the temples for a lifted look. It’s a playful way to brighten the complexion as we head into cooler weather.

6. Glazed skin

Healthy, dewy skin continues to reign supreme. The “glazed” effect goes beyond your typical highlight by creating an all-over glossy finish. Hydrating skincare prep is key, followed by lightweight foundation and cream highlighters to achieve that glowing, fresh complexion.

7. Colorful brow and lashes

Colorful brows and lashes are a bold trend for this season. From vibrant shades like pink, blue, and green to more subtle pastel hues, this trend is perfect for those who love experimenting with color. The key is to use tinted mascara and brow gels, colored pencils, or even eyeshadows to achieve a vibrant pop of color.

8. Glossy Lids

Glossy lids are another hot trend this year, offering a fresh and youthful vibe. By applying a clear or lightly tinted gloss over your eyelids, you can create a wet, high-shine effect that catches the light and adds dimension without being overpowering.

9. Muted metallic eyes

Metallic eyeshadows are making a comeback, but this time in a more delicate way and muted tones like bronze, copper, and soft gold. These shades provide a subtle shimmer that enhances the eyes without overpowering them. Pair metallic eyes with neutral lips for a balanced look.

10. A strong pop of color

Neon is not just for summer—small, bold pops of neon colors are appearing in fall looks too. Whether it’s a swipe of electric eyeshadow, a hint of neon blush, or a bright accent on the lips, this trend adds a playful contrast to the darker, moodier tones of fall.

11. High-shine lips

Glossy lips are definitely in this season, offering a fresh, youthful, and effortlessly chic look. This trend is all about creating a high-shine, plump finish that enhances your natural lip shape and gives your pout a smooth, glass-like appearance without being overly sticky. Glossy lips work perfectly with both bold eye makeup for a balanced look or as the focal point of a minimal, dewy face.

12. Graphic eyeliner

Statement eyeliner is still going strong, with geometric shapes and extended wings making a statement. This trend allows for creativity with sharp angles, double lines, and even floating eyeliner looks, adding an artistic flair to everyday makeup.

Now that you’re up to date on the key makeup trends, it’s time to explore the essential footwear styles for fall 2024. Stay ahead of the curve and ensure your entire look is perfectly on point this season!