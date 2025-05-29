12 Signs You Might Be Intolerant to Meat and Struggle to Digest It

The connection between red meat consumption and health issues, including colon cancer, can often be subtle and not immediately apparent. While red meat provides essential nutrients, its excessive intake has been linked to various health concerns, particularly colorectal cancer. Pay attention to how your body feels—even subtle changes matter.

It’s easy to overlook small discomforts or changes in your body, especially when life gets busy. But sometimes, those subtle shifts can be early warning signs of something more serious. That’s why it’s so important to really tune in to how your body feels and notice what’s different.

For example, one woman discovered she had colon cancer because her bra started hurting her—something that didn’t seem related at all.

For Oda, one of the first warning signs was a subtle but troubling change in her bowel movements. Her stool suddenly became thin and pencil-like every time she used the bathroom. “My excuse at the time was that it must be constipation,” she recalled.

She suddenly felt pain in her lower right side near her breast. “I just assumed my bra was too tight, even though it was just on one side,” she said.

These signs might seem small or easy to explain away, but they can be your body’s way of letting you know something needs attention. Trust what you feel, and don’t be afraid to check in with a doctor if something seems off. It could make all the difference.