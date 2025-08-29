12 Nightmare Neighbors That Finally Got Served Justice
Living next to difficult neighbors can turn your dream home into a daily nightmare that tests your patience and sanity. Most of us try the polite approach first, hoping that reasonable conversation will solve the problem before it escalates further. But when talking fails and bad neighbors continue their obnoxious behavior, sometimes creative justice becomes the only language they understand. These stories prove that karma has a sense of humor and that the sweetest revenge often comes from giving people exactly what they deserve.
- “There are two families on my parents’ block that had a fight going on. One family was always complaining that the other family’s kids and pets were ever so slightly crossing the diving line between their lawns sometimes when they played. The family on the receiving end of the complaint decided to have a 10-foot-high wall of bushes planted between their two yards to ’solve the problem.’
The wall also just so happened to completely obstruct the complaint making family’s view of the river across the street, which significantly devalued their house because it was no longer ’river view’.” © chimerar / Reddit
- “A neighbor in a flat I lived in years ago didn’t like me or my flatmates, still not entirely sure why. She cat-napped my cat, drove him forty kms to an animal shelter and handed him in as a stray. I’m guessing she assumed I didn’t have him microchipped. Wrong.
After getting him back, I reported her to the cops (their awesome assessment was the cat ’certainly didn’t get to the shelter by foot’) who were unable to lay charges but gave her a surprise intimidating visit at home. She laid off after that. Good times.” © Lori_rrsahm / Reddit
- “I (41F) planted this oak tree 15 years ago on MY property. New neighbor Karen demanded I cut it down for her view. I refused. ’You’ll regret this for the rest of your life!’ she screamed.
The next morning, I woke up to sirens outside my house and found Karen being arrested for trespassing after trying to cut my tree down herself.”
- “I once had a neighbor who was a bad cook. They would constantly burn things and made the whole apartment smell pretty terrible. They also had an unsecured wireless printer.
I made it a point that whenever they would burn something or stink up the place to send a recipe their way.” © judahnator / Reddit
- “Once rented next door to an annoying neighbor who, after strong winds had blown his bin over into our garden dumping trash everywhere, refused to pick it up. Now our bin collections are really early in the morning, like 7 am, so I’d move his bins back onto his driveway then wait until the collection had been, then moved his bins back to the front of the curbside.
Overhead him talking to his wife in the back garden while I had opened my rear bedroom window. He had lodged an official complaint about it, since his bins had been unemptied for close to six weeks.” © Oi-Oi / Reddit
- My neighbor kept parking in my assigned spot, claiming it was “closer to his door.” After asking nicely five times, I had enough.
I bought bright orange traffic cones and completely surrounded his car one morning. He had to move every single cone to get out while all the neighbors watched. He never parked in my spot again.
- “My next door neighbor can’t stand me (to cut a long story short, we had a disagreement and our landlord sided with me). I mostly just stay out of her way, but I always pet her cat when I see her (the cat) outside. So my neighbor has to live with the knowledge that her beloved cat thinks I am awesome.” © DaughterOfNone / Reddit
- Every night at 2 AM, my upstairs neighbor blasted heavy metal music. When talking didn’t work, I bought the loudest alarm clock I could find and set it for 5 AM, placing it against our shared wall. After three days of being woken up before dawn, he suddenly discovered headphones and became the quietest neighbor ever.
- [Edited] “My neighbor (current neighbor... it worries me to say he’s probably less than 150 feet away as I type this) is awful. We’ll refer to him as ’Bob’.
First off, he sues people for any reason he can think of. He has tried to get us into countless pyramid schemes. My mother used to work at a flea market, and learned that Bob would take food from free food pantries meant for homeless people, and sell it in the flea market.
Recently, he lost his driver’s license, so he occasionally asks us for a ride somewhere. Every time he’s asked, we were ’busy’.” © GREAT_SALAD / Reddit
- “My neighbor at my parents’ house would mow and leaf blow his yard every day. Every single day. If it rained, the second it stopped, he would go out there and mow and leaf blow.
He would leaf blow his roof. Then he would leaf blow his cars. Then wash his cars. Every day.
The neighborhood kids did super glue a leaf to his driveway. I wish I was there to see his reaction.” © dontbthatguy / Reddit
- I noticed my internet was slower and discovered my neighbor was stealing my Wi-Fi. Instead of changing the password, I renamed my network to “Stop Stealing My Internet Steve” and changed his connected devices’ browser homepage to a message asking him to get his own service. He got his own internet plan within a week.
- [Edited] “A few houses down the road there was a family that was mostly quiet, but their adult son lived with them. He drove a late 90s Chevy cavalier that he would ’mod’ himself. He had a plywood spoiler that he put on it.
The worst part was he would drive as fast as that car would take him in the neighborhood. In winter, he took a turn too fast and ended up in my yard twice. He would come into the cul-de-sac and try to spin in circles.
We asked him to stop and he wouldn’t. We spoke to his parents, nothing. Finally, we called the county sheriff. That stopped it for a bit.
Right before they lost the house to foreclosure and moved out, he had cut the muffler off of the cavalier and was speeding around listening to it. He came flying into the cul-de-sac and couldn’t stop. He jumped the curb, kept going through the lots and ended up in the field with tall grass. Took the keys and just walked off.
Two days later they were gone, with the car still there. My neighbors called the city, but they spent a week trying to ’figure out’ how to get it out. A different neighbor and I used his Jeep and winch to get it out, then towed it to the city building parking lot and left it.” © excuseme*** / Reddit
Have you ever had to get creative with a nightmare neighbor who wouldn’t listen to reason? Share your neighbor revenge story in the comments—we’d love to hear how you served justice to the people who made your life miserable!
And while you’re here, don’t miss this powerful story from our reader: “I (59F) hosted dinner for 12 family members when my son’s new wife declared my kitchen ‘unsafe’ and pulled out her own food containers. She demanded I throw out all my cookware and cook only her way. I told her to get out. But then my son suddenly...” 👉 Click here to read what happened next.