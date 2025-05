12 People Share Unbelievable Elevator Stories That Leave Them Screaming

ūüö® Going down, up, or¬†straight into chaos? From terrifying malfunctions to¬†pranks that go¬†way too far, these 12¬†elevator stories will rattle your nerves and leave you laughing‚ÄĒor screaming. You‚Äôll never ride one the same way again. By¬†the time you‚Äôre done reading, you may be¬†taking the stairs for a¬†while.