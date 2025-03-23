12 People Who Embody the True Meaning of Romance

6 hours ago

Romance is not merely about poetic words or grand gestures; it is fundamentally about deep emotions and genuine actions. While many love stories exist, only a select few stay with us forever. In this article, we’ll share the stories of people who bravely express their love and create unforgettable moments for their partners.

  • I was having a really bad day and was stuck at work all night. When I left work my boyfriend at the time surprised me and was standing next to my car with a pizza, flowers, a movie, and a pair of soft pajama pants. We had a movie night and I completely forgot why I was having a bad day. © Veronicamarssister / Reddit
  • My fiancé likes to bake, but our kitchen is weensy, so he doesn't do it much. Sometimes, if I'm having a bad day at work, he'll make muffins or soft pretzels and time it so they're warm and ready to eat when I get home. Makes me melt every single time. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • My husband and I were on our way back home from the restaurant and got stuck in a terrible traffic jam. I'd had a rough day, so 15 minutes later I fell asleep. I woke up to my husband getting out of the car. I looked out the window, and it was dawn!
    My first thought was: had we been stuck in traffic all night?! I looked out and there were fields, a petrol station, and my husband was walking to the car with croissants and coffee. When he got in the car, I demanded an explanation.
    And then he said that we were going to the city of my dreams! It was the most incredible birthday surprise, which I had completely forgotten about, by the way! © Caramel / VK
  • My husband is an excellent gardener and grew me an orchid once and cut it for me when I was leaving for a trip, I brought it with me to where I was staying and it reminded me of him the whole trip. He also found out I like spaghetti squash and grew a bunch for me. And he bought me a red rose bush and a passionfruit plant when we were dating and I still have them :) My wedding vows to him were all garden metaphors. © Baller_unicorn / Reddit
  • My ex-girlfriend did travel 2500 kms just to give me birthday surprise. FIRST time she had left her state and that too all alone without anyone's help or knowledge.
    I was really touched by her efforts and her love for me. That time we were in early college days.
    It has been 7 years to that moment but I can still cherish the feeling when I saw her and that day I felt heart is not just a pumping organ, it's much more.
    We waited for years and grew our feeling of love for each other fought with 4 years of long distance relationship and we won finally.That girl is the pride of my life and my family.
    She is my wife now.
    Living my dream now. © Abhishek Sharma / Quora
  • My husband puts my favorite coffee mug next to the coffee maker whenever he wakes up before me. It's the smallest gesture that starts my day off right every time. © ermerly / Reddit
  • Surprised my wife with tickets to see Bruno Mars last year. I told her we were going to an art exhibit at a nearby campus. In other news, if you get a chance to see Bruno, you do it. I was impressed. © betona / Reddit
  • It was my birthday...my SO left work earlier that day and went home, where he prepared a candle light dinner and decorated the room with candles, balloons and rose petals on the bed. It was the most romantic thing in my entire life. © Unknown Author / Reddit
  • One time my GF and I were cuddling on the couch watching a movie, and I turn to catch her watching me instead of the movie. When I asked her why she was staring she simply said "You are the most handsome man I've ever dated" and promptly turned to continue to watch the movie. Pretty much made my night. © StealthMuffin / Reddit
  • When I was young, I had just moved in with my girlfriend. Christmas was coming up, and we were each planning to go to our respective families for Christmas, as we hadn't told anyone we were living together. They were having Christmas in 2 different towns, and we were living in a third city.
    Then on December 22nd, she told me that she was offered triple pay to work 12 hours on Christmas Eve, Christmas day, and Boxing Day. She would get almost 3 weeks pay, for working 3 days. We had not bought a Christmas tree, because we weren't going to be home for Christmas day.
    So I went to the local cheap department store on the 23rd, and they were practically giving away artificial Christmas trees, lights and ornaments. I stocked up, and came home, and put up the Christmas tree, while she was still at work. I wrapped her presents, and put them under the tree, and had it waiting for her.
    She was running much later than normal, and this was before cell phones. I phoned her work and she had left hours before. I went out looking for her, and when I came back, she was drinking her eggnog, and putting up the tree she had just bought, right beside mine. So, we both got surprised. © Bob Wilson / Quora
  • One time my boyfriend picked me up for a date and brought me flowers. When I came home that night, my parents had told me he had his friend deliver another bouquet of flowers for me while we were on our date, so I would be surprised again after he dropped me off. That was the sweetest thing! © uhnykissy / Reddit
  • When my boyfriend and I were out shopping this past weekend and it started pouring down rain when we wanted to leave the store. As we stood at the exit, he took one look at me, said "one second" and ran out into the rain to drive the car up to where I was so I wouldn't get soaked. I know it's a very simple gesture but it made me feel extremely loved. That's something my dad would do for my mom and siblings. © Unkown Author / Reddit

Here’s another collection of heartfelt love stories that show romance knows no limits.

Preview photo credit Bob Wilson / Quora

