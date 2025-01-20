10 Times Men Missed the Hints Women Were Basically Writing in Neon Lights

Sometimes, the signs are so clear, they’re practically glowing, yet some men still miss them. These 10 stories highlight moments when women dropped hints that were as obvious as neon lights, only to have them go completely unnoticed.

1.

We snuggled all night watching a movie together. When he was leaving, I tried to kiss him goodbye, but he rejected it and drove away. I went back to my room to sulk. 10 minutes later he asks to meet me outside. I get outside and he shouts in disbelief, “Wait, were you trying to kiss me? Does that mean you like me?” Boy had legit driven away and called his friend because he was confused and thought I was giving mixed messages about liking him or not.



ChangMinny / Reddit

2.

My MIL met my FIL when they worked at a pizza place as teens. She was into him so she dropped hints for months but he didn’t pick up on them. Once, she put Hershey kisses in the cooler and asked if he’d like his kisses cold. He said, “Actually, I prefer warm kisses” so she said “okay” and kissed him. That was when he realized she liked him. She blushes when she tells the story, as she admits that was very unlike her but her gut said to go for it. They’ve been married for 40 years.



Nikkomus / Reddit

3.

I was walking a friend home one evening and I mentioned to her that I’m quite oblivious about when a girl likes me. I said, “A girl could smack me on the head and I wouldn’t realize she was into me”. She then smacked me on the back of my head and I responded with, “Ow! What the hell was that for?!”.



***_marley / Reddit

4.

I literally wrapped my arms around him from behind and told him how cute I though the was. 5 years later we reconnected and started dating, he told me, “I thought you were joking because you are too pretty to want to be with me.” Being insecure back then he convinced himself that he wasn’t good enough and that it must have been a prank.



paige120 / Reddit

5.

He asked me directly can you give me one clue on who your crush is, and I just looked into his eyes for a while and said he had brown eyes. He didn’t get it until he looked in the mirror. It worked out fine though, we been dating for a year now.



Sea-Presence6809 / Reddit

6.

The day my husband (then friend) went to tell me he was into me and wanted to officially start dating, he was super nervous. Since he prompted the date and discussion, I was going to let him start it off and then I’d just be like “yes, me too!” While he was unable to communicate for about ten minutes, and was skirting it due to being super nervous I flat out told him “you’re not going to be rejected, just say it.” I must have said it at least three times before I gave up and just kissed him.



Unknown author / Reddit

7.

My now-wife and her friend tried to get me to go out with both of them to a movie that I’d been talking about wanting to see for weeks. I declined (“I don’t want to be a third wheel”) but they said they already had tickets. I thought they were just being nice and I didn’t want to intrude in their girls’ night. I said they could return my ticket but “thanks so much anyway!” rexregisanimi / Reddit

8.

I once asked a guy if I could kiss him (we’d been hanging out in a way that was conducive to that) and he said yes. I kissed him. It was great. Then we just parted ways in a natural way. Three days later, this man calls me all shocked that I was hitting on him. He told a friend about the interaction and they had to point it out. Sir... I literally kissed you.



ImFireMario / Reddit

9.

I once got yelled by my female coworker. She said, “Haven’t you noticed that for the last 2 months the first thing I do when I arrive is come to your desk and say hello? And that I don’t do that for anyone else?” I honestly hadn’t noticed. I did notice she always arrived later than me. That is the only thing I’d noticed. Honestly. Anyway after that little bit of frustration and yelling we did end up having a thing for a while.



Kriskao / Reddit

10.

Chatting with him on FB every single day for three months. Inviting him to things. Giving him tickets to sports games. Three months later he grabbed my hand to help me off a curb and I didn’t let go. Suddenly he got it. Five years later we’re still together.



notnotaginger / Reddit