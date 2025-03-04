A Woman Spent Years Looking for Her Dad Only to Find Him in the Most Unexpected Place

Although she had found her mother, the road was not easy. When Tamuna, now in her 40s, called her, she denied that she had ever had a child and told her that she did not want to hear from her. However, Tamuna was determined to find out the truth about her adoption. Besides, there was one question only her mother could answer: Who was her biological father?

“I was a journalist in this story, but it was also a personal mission for me,” she recalls. So it was with patience and persistence that Tamuna managed to get her mother to confess the name she had been searching for. Gurgen Khorava was the name of her real father.

Full of expectations, she set out to track him down and again turned to Facebook. What she never imagined was to discover that Gurgen had been her friend on the platform for three years and was also closely following her journalistic work reuniting other families in her country.