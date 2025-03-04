I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more, and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
A Woman Spent Years Looking for Her Dad Only to Find Him in the Most Unexpected Place
Tamuna Museridze always felt that there were missing pieces to her story. When she learned that she might have been adopted, she decided to take action and embark on an intense search, hoping to connect with people who could shed light on her past. What she found exceeded her expectations and showed her that the thread of life sometimes traces unsuspected paths.
She was guided by her instinct.
Tamuna is a journalist in her home country, so when she became suspicious about her true origin, she followed her investigative instinct and decided to create a Facebook page, hoping to connect with people who might know something about her story.
It didn’t take long for the response to come. A woman sent her a message with a shocking revelation: her aunt had concealed a pregnancy in September 1984, which coincided exactly with Tamuna’s birth.
Determined to follow this lead, Tamuna underwent a DNA test that confirmed the truth. The woman was her first cousin, and her “aunt” turned out to be her biological mother.
Their first meeting was disheartening.
Although she had found her mother, the road was not easy. When Tamuna, now in her 40s, called her, she denied that she had ever had a child and told her that she did not want to hear from her. However, Tamuna was determined to find out the truth about her adoption. Besides, there was one question only her mother could answer: Who was her biological father?
“I was a journalist in this story, but it was also a personal mission for me,” she recalls. So it was with patience and persistence that Tamuna managed to get her mother to confess the name she had been searching for. Gurgen Khorava was the name of her real father.
Full of expectations, she set out to track him down and again turned to Facebook. What she never imagined was to discover that Gurgen had been her friend on the platform for three years and was also closely following her journalistic work reuniting other families in her country.
Father and daughter finally reunited.
Gurgen, who until then had been just a name on Tamuna’s social media, had no suspicion that he was part of her family. “He didn’t even know my birth mother had been pregnant,” Tamuna confessed. The news came as a surprise to him.
After eight years of searching, they finally got in touch. Father and daughter discovered that they shared much more than blood ties. They had interests and values in common, which led to an immediate connection.
“I had so many mixed emotions. It was strange, as soon as he looked at me, he knew I was his daughter,” recalls Tamuna. Soon after, Gurgen introduced her to the rest of his family, including half-siblings, cousins, aunts and uncles. “Of all his children, I look the most like him,” Tamuna said proudly.
Today, Tamuna has found not only her story, but a whole family that was waiting for her without knowing it. Proof that sometimes fate hides in the most unexpected places, even in a list of Facebook friends.