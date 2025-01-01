12 People Who Took “Breaking the Rules” to the Next Level

In life, we’re all familiar with the rules we’re meant to follow— but then some decide to break them in the most surprising, hilarious, and even brilliant ways. Below, we’ve collected 12 moments where people chose to march to the beat of their drum. These pictures highlight how stepping outside the lines can lead to some of the most unforgettable and entertaining experiences.

1. “My wife said she wanted a small coffee table.”

2. “Only in Canada — It was below freezing and actively snowing.”

3. “My husband said he was going to make a bed frame. I thought it was for our new mattress.... It was for the cat.”

4. “I asked my husband to buy some cheap plastic cups so that we don’t always have to drink from glass cups. This is what he bought (and no we don’t have kids.)”

5. “I asked my husband to make a cake.”

6. “My husband was angry this morning, so he decided he was only making his half of the bed.”

7. “I knit some cacti for my desk.”

8. “I made an alphabet by carefully eating parts of pretzels.”

9. “My wife and my son realized the Christmas tree reaches from floor to ceiling, so they decided to go different.”

10. “My husband, Ian, insisted that our new puppy, Nala, gets her own stocking. I thought it was sweet until I realized he had ulterior motives.”

I A N

11. “I proposed to my girlfriend today at the aquarium. She said yes!”

“Carolyn-

Out of all the fish in the sea,

will you marry me?

Brit”

12. “Assuming I was asleep, my wife crawled into bed like this.”