12 Prom Photos That Capture the Magic of the Last Century

Proms used to be very similar to debutante balls. It was the first “adult” event for teenagers. All the action was carefully documented, it was normal to hear the announcement of someone’s engagement on this festive evening. Outfits were chosen especially carefully for this event. Let’s find out what graduates looked liked in the previous century.
“My beautiful grandmother in 1969. Of course, she was the prom queen.”
“My great aunt wearing a prom dress made by my grandma”
- She looks gorgeous! It’s incredible how skilled many women were those days, making clothes (often from patterns) for themselves and their families. © Lily_in_Snow / Reddit
“Mom at her senior prom in 1968”
“Prom in 1972. That’s my mom and her high school sweetheart. They ended up getting married shortly after graduation.”
“The helmet hair, the sequins, the black pumps, the press on nails... hardcore early 90s right there.”
“Early 1960’s, my mom going to prom in Pennsylvania. Back then, everyone dressed up for every occasion.”
“Mom and Dad at the prom in 1958. She turned the dress into a bassinet cover later.”
“My mom (17) and my dad (18) at her prom in 1984”
“My grandmother before her prom in 1961. About a year later, she wore a similar dress to her wedding.”
“My parents going to the prom, 1968”
“My mom was an 80s queen. Even made her own prom dress.”
