22 Prom Photos That Prove Time Flies Way Too Quickly

Prom is often a chance for the young people to dress up, almost like genuine royalty. There is an almost wedding-like anticipation in choosing the right dress, the right tux, and of course, the right partner. Today, proms are all about the party, and things are way more modern than what they were before. Here are some classic prom pictures from the generations before us, that tells us time not only has wings, it's propelled by rocket fuel!