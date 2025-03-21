22 Prom Photos That Prove Time Flies Way Too Quickly

Prom is often a chance for the young people to dress up, almost like genuine royalty. There is an almost wedding-like anticipation in choosing the right dress, the right tux, and of course, the right partner. Today, proms are all about the party, and things are way more modern than what they were before. Here are some classic prom pictures from the generations before us, that tells us time not only has wings, it's propelled by rocket fuel!
"Dad at Prom 1988, rocking the white tux."
"My mom and the prom dress my grandmother made, 1965."
"My mom and dad at their prom, 1986 — I will always want her dress."
"On my way to high school prom, 1986."
"Here's my grandmother in the prom dress her mother made for her. This photo was probably taken in or around 1953."
"My father at prom in the 80s."
"Rocking into prom (1988)! I still laugh when looking at this photo."
"My grandma, ready for prom, 1959 — she actually made that dress."
"Prom. Me 1980s, my mom 1960s."
"My great-grandmother at her high school prom, I believe it was 1948."
"My prom in 1993: the helmet hair, the sequins, the black pumps, the press-on nails"
"1986 Prom. Thinking I was all that with my girl. Luckily, she still married me."
“My grandmother’s senior prom photo, early 1960s.”
"That time in 1989 when I was short and had a mullet, and my buddy took a soap star to prom."
"My grandparents at their prom (late 1940s) and on their wedding day (1950)"
"Big hair prom, 1988 — thank gosh my hair didn’t catch on fire. It was so flammable!"
"My grandparents at their senior prom in 1958 — I think they look so sharp!"
“My mom and dad at their high school prom, 60 years ago.”
"My nana's prom picture, circa 1942 — I inherited her lovely ginger locks."
"My mom at her prom in 1973"
"My parents at prom in 1992"
"Prom 1959 to 2022: Grandma is still serving looks."
There is so much glamor in these stunning prom pictures that it seems the olden days were really the golden days. Meanwhile, here go some adorable grandmothers who seem to be living in the past, in a heartwarming way.