24 Adorable Stories of Grandmothers Who Took “Old Is Gold” Too Far

I took it outside to unwrap it, but stopped in my tracks and screamed as soon as I saw this: an old vial of umbilical tape. I called my sister because there was no way I was going an inch closer. My sister and I are both screaming outside, yes I know we’re dramatic, and that made our Nan come out and ask what all the racket was about. I said, “Nana, you’re freaking us out, what is all this stuff?” She reminded me that she told me to throw it away.

Then, rather nonplussed, she explained that her boys were always getting into things, my Dad being the worst culprit. She wanted to keep the prescriptions, so she wrapped them up in the ugliest way possible, so the boys wouldn’t get curious. She then hid it on the top shelf in her laundry room, way in the back behind all her cleaning supplies, where it has remained for nearly 50 years. Yes, I found a date on the newspaper — February 8, 1975.

We both stood there, gob smacked. I held out the ampoule of umbilical tape and told her it was a strange thing to have. She said, “Oh, I didn’t want it to get broken.” She said the old prescriptions belonged to her Mother and Grandmother. And with that, she turned around and went back inside.