12 Top Shoe Trends Dominating the Fall/Winter Season

Fashion becomes more dynamic and intricate as the colder months arrive, especially when it comes to footwear. With elegant silhouettes, warm materials, and bold designs, fall and winter boots and shoes are taking on a whole new level of style. For 2024/2025, expect some surprising trends, as classic staples make way for exciting alternatives set to dominate the season. We’ve rounded up the top 12 must-have styles for your wardrobe this year.

Gear up in rugged motor boots.

Motor boots are becoming a winter staple, with buckled details now taking the place of the lace-up designs that ruled in recent years. These biker boots combine rugged style with a sleek edge. Featuring thick soles, buckle hardware, and a slightly boxy silhouette, they’re ideal for pairing with jeans or structured pants. The sturdy design adds durability while keeping a refined look that’s easy to dress up or down. For an extra pop, try them in deep neutrals or with subtle metallic accents.

Step up in statement thigh-highs.

This season, thigh-high boots have taken center stage, officially replacing ankle boots as the go-to choice for a bold winter look. Their sleek, elongated style brings drama and sophistication, perfect for pairing with skirts, dresses, or over jeans. Look for styles in suede, leather, or stretch fabrics for a flattering, close fit. This season’s trend leans toward block heels and neutral colors, keeping the look versatile yet striking.

Wild textures, bold moves

This season, animal prints and rich textures are taking the spotlight, edging out statement colors as the go-to choice for bold footwear. Leopard, zebra, and snakeskin prints add flair without overpowering, while textures like crocodile embossing, suede, and quilted patterns bring depth and interest. These details give shoes a luxurious feel and versatile appeal, allowing you to make a statement that’s stylish yet wearable. Perfect for adding a touch of personality to any outfit, animal prints and textures are a more refined way to stand out this winter.

Futuristic flair with clear heels

Clear-heeled boots are a trendy choice this season, adding a modern, eye-catching twist to classic boot styles. With transparent or lucite heels, these boots bring a sense of lightness and sophistication, making them a perfect match for both casual and dressy outfits. Whether paired with sleek ankle boots or taller silhouettes, clear heels lend a futuristic vibe that elevates any look. Opt for neutral uppers or bold textures to let the clear heel stand out as a statement detail.

Luxurious suede for winter style

Suede shoes bring a soft, refined finish to winter footwear, adding warmth and a hint of luxury to any outfit. From loafers to thigh-high boots, suede styles in rich hues like burgundy, forest green, and earthy tones elevate both casual and dressier looks. Though they require a bit of care to keep clean, a protective spray and gentle brushing can keep them looking fresh all season long.

The not-so-plain Mary Janes

Statement-making Mary Janes are turning heads this season with bold, oversized buckles and thick straps that give the classic style a fresh, modern twist. These eye-catching details add a touch of edge to the traditionally sweet Mary Jane silhouette, making them perfect for pairing with everything from tailored pants to playful skirts. With chunky soles or platform heights, they bring both comfort and flair, allowing you to make a statement while staying on-trend.

Elevated loafers with a chunky glamor

Platform loafers combine classic style with a modern twist, featuring thick, lugged soles that add height and edge to the traditional loafer look. Loafers adorned with bold embellishments like heavy studs or glittering stones bring a daring, upbeat flair. This season, try wearing them with simply white or textured socks for a sophisticated, layered look that’s both stylish and practical. Look for options in glossy leather, patent finishes, or bold colors to make a statement without sacrificing versatility.

Earthy tones take over winter.

White boots, once a standout trend, are no longer the must-have item for this season. Instead, warmer tones like brown, beige, and black are taking center stage, offering more versatility and timeless appeal. As winter styles shift, white boots are being replaced by earthy shades that better complement the season’s rich, layered looks. While still a classic choice, they’ve moved to the backburner in favor of more grounded, versatile options.

Sleek white sneakers replace chunky kicks.

This year, the focus is shifting from bulky white trainers to sleek, slim sneakers. These streamlined kicks offer a more refined, minimalist look, easily pairing with both casual and semiformal outfits. Their clean lines and subtle design make them a versatile choice, perfect for layering under coats or pairing with oversized sweaters. As the trend embraces simplicity, slim white sneakers are proving that less is more, offering a more refined alternative to the chunky footwear of seasons past.

Chic elevated clogs for mild temps

Elevated clogs are stepping up as a stylish yet comfortable option this season, combining the traditional clog silhouette with modern, platform soles for added height and flair. Made from materials like leather, suede, or even shearling-lined finishes, these clogs offer a chic, cozy feel that’s perfect for cooler days. Pair them with wide-leg pants, chunky knits, or dresses for a relaxed yet polished look. With their blend of comfort and bold style, elevated clogs are perfect for both casual outings and statement-making ensembles.

Snuggle-worthy fits for chilly days

Fuzzy and cozy footwear is a winter essential, bringing warmth and comfort to the forefront of seasonal style. From plush slippers and shearling-lined slides to faux-fur boots, these soft, textured shoes are perfect for keeping feet warm on chilly days. Ideal for both indoors and casual outings, they add a relaxed, inviting vibe to any outfit. With options in neutral hues, pastels, and even playful patterns, fuzzy footwear makes staying cozy effortlessly chic and fun all winter long.

Low kitten heels take center stage.

Kitten heels are dominating the trends, overtaking high heels as the go-to choice for chic yet comfortable footwear. With their modest height and elegant silhouette, kitten heels offer the perfect balance of style and ease, making them a versatile option for both day and night looks. Whether paired with tailored pants, skirts, or dresses, they add a touch of sophistication without the discomfort. As the trend leans into practicality, kitten heels are proving that you don’t need sky-high heels to stand out this season.