12 Signs Your Body May Be Warning You About Health Problems
1. Alopecia
Gluten intolerance — particularly in conditions such as celiac disease — may lead to hair loss, including thinning of the eyelashes. This occurs because gluten can harm the small intestine, reducing the body’s ability to absorb key nutrients like zinc, iron, and biotin, which are vital for maintaining strong, healthy hair.
2. Swelling
Dairy allergies can trigger reactions not only in the digestive system but also in other parts of the body, such as the skin and lungs. Common symptoms may include:
- Rash
- Hives
- Swelling, particularly around the lips and face
- Wheezing
- Throat tightness
- Difficulty swallowing
In infants, dairy allergies can sometimes also cause blood in the stool.
More serious symptoms—such as throat swelling and trouble breathing—may signal anaphylaxis, a severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. Anaphylaxis usually begins within minutes of consuming the allergen, though in some cases it may be delayed by several hours. Immediate action is crucial: administer epinephrine if available and seek emergency medical help right away. If epinephrine is not on hand, go directly to the nearest emergency room without delay.
3. A crawling in your legs
Unusual sensations in the legs and feet—such as crawling, creeping, or an uncontrollable urge to move—may be signs of restless leg syndrome (RLS). This chronic condition often becomes more noticeable at night, making it difficult to relax or fall asleep.
4. Thick skin
5. A change in handwriting, a loss of smell, and intense dreams
Most people have heard of Parkinson’s disease, but fewer are familiar with its warning signs. According to doctors, symptoms can include tremors, slowed movements, difficulty sleeping (often with vivid dreams or nightmares), as well as changes in speech and handwriting.
6. Aggressive behavior or a splash of anger
Sudden bursts of anger aren’t always tied to personality alone. Research suggests they can also be linked to depression. While depression is often associated with low energy or persistent sadness, it can sometimes manifest through irritability and aggressive behavior as well.
7. Sleeping too much or feeling sleepy
This condition is known as hypersomnia, and doctors note that it’s more than simply being tired. In some cases, autoimmune diseases can trigger overwhelming sleepiness, making a person feel the urge to doze off almost anywhere.
8. Changes in eye color
Doctors point out that a white or gray ring around the cornea may indicate high cholesterol in people under 45. While the ring itself is harmless and only affects appearance, it can serve as a warning sign of an underlying health issue.
9. Salt cravings
10. Fatigue, and a low libido
This condition is often mistaken for depression, since it can make you feel drained, unmotivated, and forgetful. However, doctors caution that these symptoms may point to a thyroid hormone imbalance. Other signs can include unexplained weight gain and increased sensitivity to cold, making it important not to overlook.
11. Always feeling thirsty
It’s not normal to feel thirsty all the time, specialists say. There are some cases when it can be connected to the food that you eat, so check to see if you’re eating too many spicy or salty products. The incessant thirst could also be a sign of diabetes or pregnancy.
12. A desire to chew ice
What other surprising symptoms do you know that could reveal your body’s condition? Please share your stories in the comments; they could be helpful for someone else.
