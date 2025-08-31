12 Signs Your Body May Be Warning You About Health Problems

Dairy allergies can trigger reactions not only in the digestive system but also in other parts of the body, such as the skin and lungs. Common symptoms may include:

Rash

Hives

Swelling, particularly around the lips and face

Wheezing

Throat tightness

Difficulty swallowing

In infants, dairy allergies can sometimes also cause blood in the stool.

More serious symptoms—such as throat swelling and trouble breathing—may signal anaphylaxis, a severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. Anaphylaxis usually begins within minutes of consuming the allergen, though in some cases it may be delayed by several hours. Immediate action is crucial: administer epinephrine if available and seek emergency medical help right away. If epinephrine is not on hand, go directly to the nearest emergency room without delay.