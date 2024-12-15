12 Store Workers Reveal Holiday Sale Hacks to Score the Best Deals

Holiday shopping can be overwhelming, with endless sales and discounts popping up everywhere. But what if you could shop like a pro and snag the best deals without getting caught in the chaos? We’ve gathered insider secrets straight from store workers who know all the tricks to save big this holiday season.

1.

Those “early bird” deals on Thanksgiving Day are often overrated. I can tell you that a lot of the best discounts don’t even kick in until after the weekend. Wait a few days, and you’ll catch even deeper markdowns on the same items.

2.

You’re often better off waiting until after the holiday chaos to get what you really want. Stores are restocking popular items and slashing prices on overstocked products. What you think is “sold out” during the rush may pop back up at a great discount soon after.

3.

That “limited-time offer” is usually a marketing tactic to rush you into buying. I’ve seen it happen many times. Most of the time, those same items will be back in the sale section within a few days, often at a better price!

4.

If you’re looking to save on decorations for next year, wait until December 26th. Holiday decor gets slashed by 75% the very next day, and it’s the best time to score festive items for next season.

5.

If you’re looking for clothing or accessories, the real sales begin right after New Year’s Day. Many stores mark down winter styles in early January to clear out space for spring collections. You can score amazing deals just by holding out a little longer!

6.

Just because a product is labeled “limited edition” doesn’t mean it’s the best deal. In many cases, stores inflate the price of these items because of their holiday hype. Stick to regular products that offer the same quality at a lower price, and save yourself the extra cost.

7.

Sales stock tends to get picked over early, but if you wait until later in the day, stores often restock shelves with fresh items. Plus, the sales staff is more eager to help you at the end of the day when the store starts to quiet down.

8.

Everyone focuses on online sales, but in-store deals often get overlooked. I’ve seen items that are marked down 50% online, but in-store, they’re even cheaper with additional discounts.

9.

When you see an old price crossed out and a new one displayed, don’t trust it. It’s a marketing tactic designed to trick you into paying more. There’s a way to get this item for much less: just check the clearance section or wait for end-of-season sales. Often, the same item gets marked down even further after the initial “sale” period ends.

10.

Gift cards may seem like a last-minute option, but they’re often discounted after the holidays. Many stores offer bonuses or discounts on gift cards after Christmas, making them a smart way to save on future purchases.

11.

Think you’re in control of what you’re buying? Think again! Never fall for “bundle deals.” My manager taught me this on my first day: they always mark up the price of individual items before bundling them together. The “discount” you see on the bundle is just to make it seem like a great deal. It’s better to wait for individual item discounts instead.

12.

On my first day at my new job, my manager told me: “Never trust those huge discounts on Black Friday or before the holidays. They’re designed to fool customers. There’s only one day when the real sales hit. It’s the day after Christmas.” As a store worker, I’ve now seen it all — the deep discounts we offer after the holiday rush are way better than the ones before. Sure, the shelves are a bit emptier, but if you know where to look, you’ll find amazing deals on the things people didn’t buy. Trust me, the post-holiday sales are worth the wait!