13 Disturbing Finds That Made People Question Reality

The line between the ordinary and the bizarre is thinner than you think. Check out these 13 finds that will make you think twice about the world around you. Dare to uncover the truth behind these strange occurrences?

1. “Should I call the cops?”

2. “I was taking pictures of the sunset and noticed the Text Selector was activating. Found it was some Chinese characters that translate to ’Waiting for you’.”

3. “I was looking at the bottom picture, convinced it was just a reflection, when suddenly it changed to a completely different person. So creepy!”

4. “Noticed these faint, differently sized, and aligned footprints on my toilet seat. I live alone...”

5. “Woke up to find an ear print on my back door. I will be buying home security cameras immediately.”

6. “Someone locked my iPhone overnight. I sleep alone.”

7. “Reflection of light that shows up on my wall...Turns out it is the shadow of a hanging plant”.

8. “Drove past this house. I have no explanation, and the house looks empty. It’s out in a very rural area.”

9. “But how?”

10. “My daughter and I found this nest-type thing in the woods.”

11. “Sunglasses make Popeye’s screen look off?”

12. “Wife’s friend was convinced there was a ghost baby in her daughter’s crib. Turns out dad forgot to remove the mattress sticker.”

13. “How my sister dries her hair extensions”