12 Everyday Moments So Strange, They Deserve a Spot in a Mystery Series

When I went to the dentist to get all my teeth fixed they took an x-ray and told me I had a wisdom tooth that hadn’t grown in yet... Well, when the other dentist came in he said he actually realized it was a very large saliva gland stone.

I went to an oral surgeon to ask about having it removed, and he said since it doesn’t cause me pain or get infected, that I should leave it alone because there is a risk of damaging nerves with surgery. So, now I’m stuck with this large oval calcium deposit. © Chosensoul444 / Reddit