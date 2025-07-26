12 Everyday Moments So Strange, They Deserve a Spot in a Mystery Series
Life has a funny way of throwing curveballs when we least expect it. One minute, everything’s normal, and the next, you’re caught up in an odd, inexplicable situation that feels like it belongs in a mystery series. From finding strange items in your backyard to encountering bizarre coincidences, these everyday moments are so strange they could easily pass for scenes from a thriller.
1. “My apples got some strange patterns.”
This is a case of skin browning, as pointed out here. It’s because of some issue during storage that makes the skin brown and sunken. The damage is superficial and safe to consume. © Menarok / Reddit
2. “About a week ago a branch snapped off of our Japanese maple tree. My stepfather put it in our rainwater barrel. Today I found this!”
This is some sort of mat of algae or cyanobacteria making a film over the water. The bubbles are probably from photosynthesis making gas. See it a lot in the swamp. © sourfunyuns / Reddit
3. “Scary face.”
Or a cute kitty! © the_lost_tenacity / Reddit
4. “What is this strange thing that hit my car?”
Have seen blue heron flying and “evacuating” a few times. The volume of what came out seemed to be about that of a 5 gallon bucket. That looks about what happened to your car. © Straight-String-5876 / Reddit
5. “Any idea what made these?”
Deer or moose tracks. Broke through the top layer of frozen snow, and then it melted and refroze, leaving the circle shapes. © thisaccountiz / Reddit
6. “I forgot to grab my watch before work this morning.”
Must be a lack of sweat there. Perhaps the pores are clogged on that patch of skin, or the sweat glands have been affected by the back of the watch. © Magma***** / Reddit
7. “What is this strange fruit that is growing in my backyard?”
Datura, jimsonweed, moon flower of sorts, what above people said. Crazy toxic atropine loaded plant. Don’t eat it. Induces delirium, and/or worse... © Unique_Independent56 / Reddit
8. “What is this plant growing in a friend’s basement?”
Daft question, but are we sure it’s not an old bag of potatoes? © AllyStar17 / Reddit
9. “Noticed these faint differently-sized and aligned footprints on my toilet seat, I live alone...”
Well, clearly you don’t live alone. Better change your locks and double-check your windows. If you have an attic, gear up before going there. © karoshikun / Reddit
10. “My x-ray before I got my teeth fixed revealed an extremely large saliva gland stone...”
When I went to the dentist to get all my teeth fixed they took an x-ray and told me I had a wisdom tooth that hadn’t grown in yet... Well, when the other dentist came in he said he actually realized it was a very large saliva gland stone.
I went to an oral surgeon to ask about having it removed, and he said since it doesn’t cause me pain or get infected, that I should leave it alone because there is a risk of damaging nerves with surgery. So, now I’m stuck with this large oval calcium deposit. © Chosensoul444 / Reddit
11. “These ants seemed to be attracted to my outlet. Any idea what called this?”
Ants are attracted to the heat. You could have a nest behind your wall, be careful, they can eat through wires and cause fires. © JuiceInteresting2348 / Reddit
12. “For years we have been finding constantly renewed tissues covering the holes of a ventilation grill. Who? Why? We cannot reach a clear conclusion. Any thoughts?”
Looks like someone might me dumping a portable toilet in this spot. © Northstarsuperstar / Reddit
Even the most ordinary of days can take unexpected turns, leaving us with questions and head-scratching moments that are as strange as any mystery plot. It's a reminder that life is full of surprises: some unsettling, others just plain bizarre.