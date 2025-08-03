15+ Hotel Design Choices That Left Guests Dumbfounded

Sometimes unconventional solutions in hotel interiors can simply cheer up the mood, but more often than not they turn out to be a challenge for the guests. Unclear lighting systems, transparent walls in the bathroom, sockets in the most unexpected places — some people find it a design highlight, while others feel like their vacation was ruined.

“The view from the window in my hotel.”

“Salt and pepper shakers in my hotel room.”

“By my hotel bed, some electronic device is constantly flashing red.”

This is a bed bug detection sensor. © boom_squid / Reddit

“In my hotel, the bathroom walls are completely transparent.”

“Hotel installed tub backwards. They didn’t notice it for 5 years until I told them today about the drainage problem.”

“The placement of the TV at our hotel in Vietnam”

“Hotel room has a light under the bed that can’t turn off unless I also cut power to the sockets.”

“In my hotel, the toilet is right in the shower cubicle.”

“This hotel uses magnetic signs instead of a traditional door hanger.”

“The painting in my hotel room was turning into something creepy as darkness fell.”

I’d cover it up or take it off altogether! © Unknown athor / Reddit

“A hotel in the Philippines have room number not starting with floor number.”

“A hotel door for those who don’t like to sleep in the dark.”

“What is this on the bottom of the bathroom mirror?”

It’s a recognized symbol for the plug being for electric shaver and similar voltage appliances only. © YouAreHere01 / Reddit

“The wallpaper in the ladies’ toilet in my hotel”

Hotel outlet

“My hotel decided that this is what a kitchenette should look like.”

“The door on the balcony in my room opens literally 14 inches.”

“The numbering in my hotel’s elevator”